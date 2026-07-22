Interesting and Humour - page 642

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Mischek:


what was it

A feast during the plague.
 
Mischek:


How the post can work and look

An RZD ticket bought via a MEGAFON Internet card by SBERBANK with delivery by RUSSIA POSTAGE opens the gates to HELL.
 
Mischek:

what was it

Fucking shame. A BRSM-level creative, and that's too bad.
[Deleted]  

"RosPeel" or the Russian official's diet.

"RosPeel" or the Russian official's diet.

Photo taken here.

 
TheXpert:
Fucking shame. Our BRSM level creatif, and that's bad.

Contagious Bacillus -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgXLigpzEK0&feature=related

"Rogacheva is ready for anything" . Shit, I feel bad (((.

 

Shit, are they being forced or something?

 
Mischek:

Shit, are they being forced or something?

They are. It's a departmental competition, no less.
 
 
The second reel is top notch, the doughboys are on fire.
 
There is panic among postmen. They want to be put into private hands. That is, they want to privatise them. First-hand information (from postmen). The fear is that they will cut salaries and bring in gastarbeiters.
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