Interesting and Humour - page 388

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Mischek:

DOWN - the eu is going to get cheaper against the quid

Oh, man. That's what I think too.
 
Are you arguing where it will get to by today's close?
 
Karlson:
Are you betting where it will go by today's close?
No, with a gap in which direction it will open on Monday
 
Then I'm up.
 
Karlson:
Then I'm up.
ok
 
Predicting a hep this weekend is not a problem, given the Greek elections on 17. By the way, so is the direction, judging by voter sentiment .
 
FAQ:
Predicting a hep this weekend is not a problem given the Greek election on 17. By the way, so is the direction, judging by voter sentiment .

it's just as understandable that the price at this minute has already taken that into account

That doesn't make it any easier.

 

Ju, we bet 10,000 quid on your advisor. If that's okay.

He might not know.

 

2 : 0




 
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