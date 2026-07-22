Interesting and Humour - page 388
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DOWN - the eu is going to get cheaper against the quid
Are you betting where it will go by today's close?
Then I'm up.
Predicting a hep this weekend is not a problem given the Greek election on 17. By the way, so is the direction, judging by voter sentiment .
it's just as understandable that the price at this minute has already taken that into account
That doesn't make it any easier.
Ju, we bet 10,000 quid on your advisor. If that's okay.
He might not know.
2 : 0