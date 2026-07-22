Interesting and Humour - page 2905
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Dear Client,
Please be informed that on February 04, 2016 from 01:00 to 02:00 MSK maintenance works will be carried out in MetaTrader 5 trading platform. For this reason, access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will be temporarily unavailable for 30 minutes. Please contact the Dealing Desk at ............ if you need to conduct trading operations.
I wonder what kind of work the Broker can do in MT5, who knows???
Not before a trade, but before an "all-depo trade"