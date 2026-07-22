Interesting and Humour - page 4447

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Renat Akhtyamov:

What is the name of the painting?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895

Konstantin Makovsky Portrait of a Boyar woman in a kokoshnik. Probably.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Konstantin Makovsky Portrait of a Boyar woman in a kokoshnik. Probably.

Most likely a modern attempt at imitation with the help of graphic packages


here is the original:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

most likely a modern attempt at imitation using graphics packages


the original is here:


So let's call it "The Girl with the Grail".

 
Denis Sartakov:

No, the original is here, without all the gravel:


There's two wardrobe details extra, someone with photoshop obviously messed up the original.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What is the name of the painting?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895

The girl with the grail
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
The Girl with the Grail

then the original is here:

The Virgin of the Holy Grail (1874)

Dante Gabriel Rossetti
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
The girl with the grail

The girl with the calabas invites a tired trader to drink mate.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

A girl with a calabas invites a tired trader to drink mate.

Trader's icon

;)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

A girl with a calabasas invites a tired trader to drink mate.

Based on another Dante, more topical:

KartaAda

 
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