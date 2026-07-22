Interesting and Humour - page 4447
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is the name of the painting?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895
Konstantin Makovsky Portrait of a Boyar woman in a kokoshnik. Probably.
Konstantin Makovsky Portrait of a Boyar woman in a kokoshnik. Probably.
Most likely a modern attempt at imitation with the help of graphic packages
here is the original:
most likely a modern attempt at imitation using graphics packages
the original is here:
So let's call it "The Girl with the Grail".
No, the original is here, without all the gravel:
There's two wardrobe details extra, someone with photoshop obviously messed up the original.
What is the name of the painting?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4446#comment_12078895
The Girl with the Grail
then the original is here:
The Virgin of the Holy Grail (1874)
The girl with the grail
The girl with the calabas invites a tired trader to drink mate.
A girl with a calabas invites a tired trader to drink mate.
Trader's icon
;)
A girl with a calabasas invites a tired trader to drink mate.
Based on another Dante, more topical: