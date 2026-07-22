Interesting and Humour - page 4421

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Happy birthday, Happy Birthday Rock 'n' Roll, gentlemen, comrades.


 

A double holiday - Cosmonautics Day and Friday)



 

I'm having fun today...

Two days ago he chose someone else, today he chose me, then he's back to being rejected again and to make sure I learn it well, it's repeated five times...


 
Alexey Viktorov:

I'm having a lot of fun today...

Two days ago he chose another one, today he chose me, and then he's back to the rejected one and I have to learn it all over again five times...


It's just that my friend is undecided and can't decide which one to choose. Or maybe his hands are shaking: he'll click on one or the other.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

It's just that my friend is undecided and can't decide which one to choose. Or maybe his hands are shaking: he clicks on one or the other.

He's building up his database of performers :-)

or whoever he does not choose, the first phrase after de-anonymization is "oh b@#"...and from both of them :-)

 

- Andrei, what is your job in Odessa?
- Outsourced project manager.
- How do you mean?
- Well, imagine this: a customer calls me and says that his client has a spear sticking out of his head and it needs to be removed urgently.
I call specialists in spears in heads, ask what can be done and how much does it cost? Then I call the customer and tell them that I can get the spear out and fill the hole for 10000$. I can also saw off the protruding parts of the spear without taking out the centre for $5000, attract a flock of woodpeckers, set the spear on fire, etc. The customer says this is expensive and asks for a cheaper solution. I clarify the actual budget and in the end, after a week of haggling and nerves, we gently bend the spear in his client's head and paint it flesh-coloured for just $500.

@AndreyGalak

 
 
[ 纯享 ]林俊杰《雪落下的声音》《梦想的声音3》EP2 20181102 /浙江卫视官方音乐HD/ (like - "we are looking for talent" show - Chinese version from Taiwan)

 

how so?

I strongly disagree !

it is unacceptable !

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