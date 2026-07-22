Interesting and Humour - page 713

New comment
 
 
Urain:

I have been considering Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.

The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.

It's kind of been postponed for now...
 
Urain:

I have been considering Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.

The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.

Spain
 
Mischek:
Spain

This is just the beginning, it will get even cheaper :)

Other European countries will also start trading citizenship as the debt crisis worsens.

 
i_logic:

This is just the beginning, it will get even cheaper :)

Other European countries will also start trading citizenship as the debt crisis worsens.

For now, Latvia is in the lead, but it's close by and in Russian))
 
notused:
it's kind of been postponed for now...

Are you on another planet?

You forget how we had a land law passed at 4 a.m. that was postponed during the day.

 

it's not my fault ((

they made me do it ((.

I didn't even take the fee, I said fuck you and your retarded creatives who create retarded shows for retards

 

And behind the wall is a parrot - "Who's there, who's there, who's there, who's there, who's there...


 
 
1...706707708709710711712713714715716717718719720...4979
New comment