Interesting and Humour - page 713
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I have been considering Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.
The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.
I have been considering Poland or the Czech Republic for a year.
The other day Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions.
Spain
This is just the beginning, it will get even cheaper :)
Other European countries will also start trading citizenship as the debt crisis worsens.
This is just the beginning, it will get even cheaper :)
Other European countries will also start trading citizenship as the debt crisis worsens.
it's kind of been postponed for now...
Are you on another planet?
You forget how we had a land law passed at 4 a.m. that was postponed during the day.
it's not my fault ((
they made me do it ((.
I didn't even take the fee, I said fuck you and your retarded creatives who create retarded shows for retards
And behind the wall is a parrot - "Who's there, who's there, who's there, who's there, who's there...