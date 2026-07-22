Interesting and Humour - page 1959
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I do care.
What happened?
Yosh is mocking the dog.
He's sending it all over the country.
Yosh is mocking the dog.
He's sending it all over the country.
I found the bear.
I found the bear.
I found the bear.
Well, I wanted to be one!
And you, too...
Here's one for you:
Here's one for you:
judging by the size of this doll... someone already is.
Yosh is mocking the dog.
WHAT?!
That's it. We're gonna kill you.
I ordered a voodoo doll and needles.
I'm picking my diagnoses. You're gonna spend New Year's Eve lying down.