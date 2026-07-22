Interesting and Humour - page 1959

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artmedia70:

I do care.

What happened?

Yosh is mocking the dog.

He's sending it all over the country.

 
Contender:

Yosh is mocking the dog.

He's sending it all over the country.

In pieces? I'd like the sirloin, please.
 

I found the bear.

[Deleted]  
Contender:

I found the bear.

It made me want to be one!
 
Contender:

I found the bear.

And so have you...
 
peripatetikos:
Well, I wanted to be one!
Judging by the size of this doll... someone already is.
 
artmedia70:
And you, too...

Here's one for you:

 
Contender:

Here's one for you:

Thank you. All right, a kitty cat will do. Although... He did offer me some chicks, even though he thinks I'm a total wimp...
[Deleted]  
sergeev:
judging by the size of this doll... someone already is.
For a girl like that, I'd dress up as any scarecrow.)
 
Contender:

Yosh is mocking the dog.


WHAT?!

That's it. We're gonna kill you.

I ordered a voodoo doll and needles.

I'm picking my diagnoses. You're gonna spend New Year's Eve lying down.

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