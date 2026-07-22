Interesting and Humour - page 409

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Mischek:
see

it didn't work... :(

Andthere was a goal, but from an ambush (offside), see wherethe pass was. You can see well...

 
Offside was not whistled, i.e. it was the goal that was the problem.
 
TheXpert:
No access from our region.
Batska go to the
 
Who has full HD quality :)
 
 
Nah, you can't see a thing here
 
TheXpert:
Nah, you can't see a thing here.
Watch the video first, then the photo and the eye will see everything in the photo
 
TheXpert:
Nah, you can't see a thing.

he circled the ball.

Can you see it now?

 
 
TheXpert:
Well?
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