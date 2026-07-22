Interesting and Humour - page 644

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IgorM:

the songwriter is totally out of his head - every line contradicts logic

I don't know what's going on there now, the last time I was there five years ago, the only thing I noticed is that the buildings have been repaired, they don't spoil the view around them.

I think that if it were not for pensioners there would be no post office - people are used to paying their utility bills at the post office rather than in terminals or online

My wife works at the post office as a postmistress. You can't imagine how many letters people write. How many letters come in the organisation, how many registered ones. It never ceases to amaze me. This is with the development of mobile communication and Internet with soap. Shocker.

Try to lose one letter. It's a scandal.

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sumkin75:

My wife works at the post office as a postmistress. You can't imagine how many letters people write. How many come into the organisation, how many registered letters. It never ceases to amaze me. This is with the development of mobile communication and the internet with soap. Shocker.

Try to lose one letter. It's a scandal.

I have a good idea, because I worked in the regional tax office in the general department. And I have seen how many letters only our structure sends and how many they write to us. The post office will be alive for a long time, despite all the automation and electronic document flow.
 
 
 
sumkin75:

I'll put it up in my entryway, thanks =))
 
 
sumkin75:

It's on! They're already here!
 
Mischek:
It's on! They're already here!
 
sumkin75:

That's the way they should be.
 
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