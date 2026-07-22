Interesting and Humour - page 1834
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have now read on rbc tv a ticker that Azarov has invited opposition leaders to join the EU association delegation for the EU negotiations. Couldn't find a link, sorry.
My comment :
That is, if the opposition enter, and of course Maidan is the voice of all the people, and by the way the German President visited Maidan (RF TV reported), then association will happen almost tomorrow :) If not - then the opposition is just ... nothing ... by the way, maybe it was Azarov himself so wise ... or who gave him such an idea? :)
What is the dignity of Ukraine?
That it is human
Yeah on )
I really couldn't watch the whole thing, I'm starting to throw up.
[Maidan technology].
Headless horseman.
Вызвав сотрудников ДПС, пострадавшие задумчиво осматривали вмятины на своих аппаратах и гадали: как случилось так, что дорогая машина объявилась сама собой, без хозяина на средней полосе дороги?