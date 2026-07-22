Interesting and Humour - page 1834

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newdigital:

I have now read on rbc tv a ticker that Azarov has invited opposition leaders to join the EU association delegation for the EU negotiations. Couldn't find a link, sorry.

My comment :

That is, if the opposition enter, and of course Maidan is the voice of all the people, and by the way the German President visited Maidan (RF TV reported), then association will happen almost tomorrow :) If not - then the opposition is just ... nothing ... by the way, maybe it was Azarov himself so wise ... or who gave him such an idea? :)

Who to talk to? The train has left, no one is waiting for them.
 
 
sergeev:

What is the dignity of Ukraine?

That it is human

В чем достоинство Украины?
  • www.mk.ru
Конечно, вешать лапшу на уши уже не так легко. Когда корреспонденты наших гостелеканалов стоят на Крещатике, чтобы записать синхроны к своим репортажам, их окружают простые киевляне и требуют говорить правду. Так прямо и кричат в камеру: «Правду говори!» Но все равно потом, вечером, мне звонят киевские друзья и спрашивают, как можно так вдохновенно врать, показывая каких-то алкоголиков и бомжей на майдане, и почему я по этому поводу ничего не...
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtxHVmThZL4
d-mall in kyiv city hall / d-mall у київській мерії
d-mall in kyiv city hall / d-mall у київській мерії
  • www.youtube.com
City hall of Kyiv became a shelter for people who protest against the president. Piano girl unites tired but very brave souls. https://www.facebook.com/pages...
 
Yoschik: 2013.12.04 19:30

Yeah on )

I really couldn't watch the whole thing, I'm starting to throw up.


[Maidan technology].

There's a 25-frame or some kind of sound effect in the video at 18-20 minutes. After that there is a substitution and everything Markov and the announcer say is perceived as their own.
 
 
http://top.rbc.ru/society/05/12/2013/892889.shtml
АНБ США следило за перемещениями миллионов владельцев мобильных телефонов
АНБ США следило за перемещениями миллионов владельцев мобильных телефонов
  • www.rbc.ru
АНБ США следило за перемещениями миллионов владельцев мобильных телефонов. Агентство национальной безопасности США с помощью специальной программы отслеживало перемещения миллионов владельцев ...
 

Headless horseman.

Вызвав сотрудников ДПС, пострадавшие задумчиво осматривали вмятины на своих аппаратах и гадали: как случилось так, что дорогая машина объявилась сама собой, без хозяина на средней полосе дороги? 

 
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