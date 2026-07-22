Interesting and Humour - page 2302

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GODZILLA:
Oh! This is not good! Even in the military field there is a huge percentage of drone casualties, even without direct military action! And what will happen in crowded cities, it's scary to imagine! When pigeon feces fall on your head - you can take it, but when the shit falls down the shop will be shut down fast!

Here's another similar article highlighting security concerns as well:

Amazon's management intends to deliver parcels using drones >>>


Руководство Amazon намерено доставлять посылки с помощью беспилотников
Руководство Amazon намерено доставлять посылки с помощью беспилотников
  • 2013.12.02
  • russian.rt.com
Джеффри Безос заявил, что новую технологию удастся внедрить уже через пять лет. При этом он отметил, что его идея уже имеет воплощение, и продемонстрировал рабочий прототип беспилотника-почтальона с четырьмя винтами. Летающий робот оборудован специальным захватом, что позволяет ему цеплять посылки и доставлять их клиентам. Профессор...
 

ULCAMP 2014 - the beachiest IT conference


On July 18-20 the fourth International IT conference ULCAMP 2014 will take place in the Ulyanovsk region, which is held by the non-profit organization ULSK.IT with the support of the Government of the Ulyanovsk region. This is the first and only IT event in Russia to take place in a festival format - in a tent camp on the bank of the Volga River. About 700 people will take part in the conference: experts from all over the world, opinion leaders, famous developers, investors, businessmen, designers, specialists from all segments of the IT industry, students of information specializations. The objectives of the conference are communication opportunities at a new level, meeting colleagues in an informal setting, networking with professionals, and sharing experiences.
In addition to the main programme at ULCAMP-2014, four open platforms will be organised where everyone will be able to present their reports on the following topics: mobile development; programming technologies; management and project management; marketing, sales and SEO. Any participant of the conference can become both a listener and a speaker without preliminary registration and coordination of the presentation.
 

And here are the problems of the more expensive drone "toys" themselves:

Drone attack: US drones explode on bases and fall on citizens' heads >>>

Атака дронов: американские беспилотники взрываются на базах и падают на головы граждан
Атака дронов: американские беспилотники взрываются на базах и падают на головы граждан
  • 2014.06.23
  • russian.rt.com
Всего с 2001 года на территории США произошло 49 аварий дронов, сообщает The Washington Post. Некоторые из них разбились на тренировочных базах, а другие – упали на территорию городов и сёл. В некоторых случаях аварии едва не привели к гибели людей. 3 апреля 2014 года военный беспилотник разбился рядом со школой в городе Джонстаун, штат...
 

Hero Cats


Коты-герои | 4lapy.by
  • www.4lapy.by
Всем известно о независимом характере кошек и о том, что они не привязываются к человеку так, как собаки. Оказывается, эти мурлыкающие создания способны на удивительные поступки, совершаемые для спасения хозяина. Приведем несколько примеров из жизни, когда кошка стала настоящим героем. В Ульяновском поселке Безлесный беспородный кот Васька...
 
newdigital:

Hero Cats


And when the dislocation of the division from Ganja to Ulyanovsk began, the cat suddenly disappeared. So to the roar of their two children the Kasparovs left, pining for the lost cat. Missing! A year and a half later, two thousand kilometres away from Ganja, in an unfamiliar Ulyanovsk, the cat found its owners, skinny, shabby, but alive.



100% - another cat found them.

 
Interesting photos - Norilsk and Dudinka from above
Норильск и Дудинка с высоты
Норильск и Дудинка с высоты
  • gelio.livejournal.com
В начале июня я снова посетил Норильск — один из крупнейших городов, расположенных за полярным кругом. Удивляет то, что в июне здесь все еще снег и даже встречаются сугробы высотой с человеческий рост. Еще одной особенностью является полярный день, — это когда солнце ходит по кругу, не заходя за горизонт. В этом репортаже собраны фото...
 

Good morning


 
Teams from Russia take first two places at the World Programming Championships
Команды из России заняли первые два места на чемпионате мира по программированию
Команды из России заняли первые два места на чемпионате мира по программированию
  • habrahabr.ru
В Екатеринбурге завершился чемпионат мира по командному программированию среди студентов ACM ICPC (ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest). Победителем стал Санкт-Петербургский государственный университет, а Московский государственный университет имени М.В. Ломоносова занял второе место. Призерами соревнования стали также команды...
 
Google announces Android Auto and Android TV
Все телевизоры 2015 года, включая устройства с разрешением 4K, будут поддерживать Android TV.
Все телевизоры 2015 года, включая устройства с разрешением 4K, будут поддерживать Android TV.
  • 4pda.ru
Помимо анонса новой версии операционной системы Android L, компания Google привнесла Android в автомобили и телевизоры. Android Auto позволяет пользоваться необходимыми функциями, такими как навигация, музыка и звонки, не отвлекаясь от вождения. Конечно же, вся система Android Auto поддерживает управление с помощью голоса. Как и в случае с...
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