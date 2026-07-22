Interesting and Humour - page 2302
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Oh! This is not good! Even in the military field there is a huge percentage of drone casualties, even without direct military action! And what will happen in crowded cities, it's scary to imagine! When pigeon feces fall on your head - you can take it, but when the shit falls down the shop will be shut down fast!
Here's another similar article highlighting security concerns as well:
Amazon's management intends to deliver parcels using drones >>>
ULCAMP 2014 - the beachiest IT conference
On July 18-20 the fourth International IT conference ULCAMP 2014 will take place in the Ulyanovsk region, which is held by the non-profit organization ULSK.IT with the support of the Government of the Ulyanovsk region. This is the first and only IT event in Russia to take place in a festival format - in a tent camp on the bank of the Volga River. About 700 people will take part in the conference: experts from all over the world, opinion leaders, famous developers, investors, businessmen, designers, specialists from all segments of the IT industry, students of information specializations. The objectives of the conference are communication opportunities at a new level, meeting colleagues in an informal setting, networking with professionals, and sharing experiences.
In addition to the main programme at ULCAMP-2014, four open platforms will be organised where everyone will be able to present their reports on the following topics: mobile development; programming technologies; management and project management; marketing, sales and SEO. Any participant of the conference can become both a listener and a speaker without preliminary registration and coordination of the presentation.
And here are the problems of the more expensive drone "toys" themselves:
Drone attack: US drones explode on bases and fall on citizens' heads >>>
Just a cat.
The day before, robbers at gunpoint snatched a rare caracal kitten worth 400,000 roubles from a Muscovite.
Hero Cats
Hero Cats
And when the dislocation of the division from Ganja to Ulyanovsk began, the cat suddenly disappeared. So to the roar of their two children the Kasparovs left, pining for the lost cat. Missing! A year and a half later, two thousand kilometres away from Ganja, in an unfamiliar Ulyanovsk, the cat found its owners, skinny, shabby, but alive.
100% - another cat found them.
Good morning