Interesting and Humour - page 785

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vspexp:

+21 , not the norm

Is it really funny or are you amused by the fact that you use foul language with a serious expression on your face?
 

Good publicity

 
 
moskitman:
Is it really funny or are you amused by the fact that you use foul language with a serious expression?

Yes,

[Deleted]  
Driver inspects the car:
- What's the baseball bat for?
- I'm into baseball.
Driver finds a bag, sniffs it, tastes it with his little finger.
- I see organic chemistry, too. That'll be £3,000.
Why pounds?
I'm into numismatics.
[Deleted]  
On 30 June 2009 oil suddenly jumped overnight by more than $1.50/bl, reaching its highest level in eight months - fluctuations of this kind usually occur as a result of major geopolitical events.

The real reason for this price surge was later revealed by the FSA.

Without being authorised to invest client money in financial instruments, Steve Perkins, a long-time senior broker at PVM Oil Futures, spent $520m on oil futures contracts overnight.

On the morning of the 30th, the chief tried to find out from Steve Perkins why he had bought 7 million barrels of oil the previous night. Perkins was unable to answer as he had no recollection of any deals and appeared to have made these deals in a "drunken stupor".

By the time management realised that the trades had not been authorised by the clients, they had already suffered a loss of $9,763,252.

Between 1.22am and 3.41am, Steve Perkins gradually bought 69% of the global oil futures market, each time offering an increasingly higher price, causing the price to rise from $71.40 to $73.05.

At 6.30am, perhaps calmed down and realising what he had done, Steve sent a message to his boss, complaining that a relative was unwell and stating that he would not be able to go to work.

After a formal investigation, Steve Perkins admitted to having a drinking problem, after which he was stripped of his trading licence for five years and fined £72,000.

The FSA office said it would renew his licence after a five-year suspension if he got rid of his drinking problems, although it warned that "Steve Perkins poses a serious risk to the market when he is drunk".

 

I've seen an avatar like this before :)

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