Interesting and Humour - page 785
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+21 , not the norm
Good publicity
Is it really funny or are you amused by the fact that you use foul language with a serious expression?
Yes,
- What's the baseball bat for?
- I'm into baseball.
Driver finds a bag, sniffs it, tastes it with his little finger.
- I see organic chemistry, too. That'll be £3,000.
Why pounds?
I'm into numismatics.
Deal of the week: Sberbank buys Yandex.Money
http://izvestia.ru/news/541915
http://www.vedomosti.ru/companies/news/7362411/sberbank_kupil_servis_yandeksdengi
http://www.cnews.ru/top/2012/12/19/sberbank_pokupaet_yandeksdengi_513227
I've seen an avatar like this before :)