Interesting and Humour - page 726
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well, well, well.)
It's just that everyone is trying to solve problems from the end. With a false goal. By creating jobs, raising wages and improving the quality of life.
If people do not get in the way, if they just obey the law, eventually jobs and wages will be created and the standard of living will rise naturally.
In the meantime, it is like in a hospital-
- How can we lower the average temperature of the sick?
- We should shake off the thermometers or put ice on them.
)
To create jobs and so on, we need government orders. And we, for some reason, are better off buying abroad than buying locally. Take for example the defence industry with an order for tigers. There are plenty of other examples. A manufacturer cannot develop without such orders.
Then our car industry gets rejected...(
In order to create jobs and so on, we need state orders. But for some reason it is better for us to buy abroad than at home. Take for example the defence industry with its order for tigers. There are plenty of other examples. A manufacturer cannot develop without such orders.
well, well, well.)
It's just that everyone is trying to solve problems from the end. With a false goal. By creating jobs, raising wages and improving the quality of life.
If people do not get in the way, if they just follow the law, eventually jobs and salaries will be created and the standard of living will rise naturally.
In the meantime, it is like in a hospital-
- How can we lower the average temperature of the sick?
- We should shake off the thermometers or put ice on them.
)
That's not what I meant in the beginning.
It's possible that this project was created entirely with private money. But I do not really believe it because I know similar projects, but with funding from the budget (even if not 100%, then at least "50/50").
Not long ago (I think in the summer of 2012) Medvedev said that the country needs several large agricultural holdings.
In order to create jobs and so on, we need state orders. But for some reason it is better for us to buy abroad than at home. Take for example the defence industry with its order for tigers. There are plenty of other examples. A manufacturer cannot develop without such orders.
Then our car industry gets rejected...(
The state order is the last significant link in the normal economy.
Really, why are we buying foreign cars instead of Zhiguli?
And why is one kilometre of Nord Stream pipe four times more expensive on our side than on the German side? Even though it's a goddamn government contract.
That's not what I originally wrote about.
It is possible that this project was created entirely with private money. But I don't have much faith in that, because I know similar projects, but with funding from the budget (even if not 100%, then at least "50/50").
Not so long ago (I think in the summer of 2012) Medvedev said that the country needs several large agricultural holdings.
Actually the money there is relatively ridiculous.
And Medvedev... he will not be able to organize a jamshut and a half. He has a different vision of how to organize and control any process in principle.
Gather everyone into one herd, write a manual and put a shepherd. That's it. If the idea continues to work, it is pitying and impossible.