Interesting and Humour - page 3112

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Maxim Kuznetsov:
herring king, if memory serves.
Well, herring don't have a fin all down their spine.
 
Found it on the internet is a fish strap.
 
Herring king or strap fish
 

Maxim Kuznetsov

Vitalii Ananev

Both were right

Сельдяной король — Википедия
Сельдяной король — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Научная классификация Международное научное название Вид впервые был описан в 1772 году норвежским биологом Петером Асканиусом. Русское название «сельдяной король», вслед за подобными названиями на норвежском (Sildekonge) и шведском (Sillkung) языках, рыба получила в связи с тем, что норвежские рыбаки её встречали в косяках сельди, а также...
 
Server Muradasilov:

Maxim Kuznetsov

Vitalii Ananev

Both were right

Nice fish :) Judging by its description, it swims standing up.
 
Server Muradasilov:

What kind of fish?

kingfish.

oops, already answered that.

it's edible, by the way.

 
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Беспилотным машинам выдадут лицензию на убийство
Беспилотным машинам выдадут лицензию на убийство
  • 2016.07.07
  • life.ru
Каждый инцидент автопилотируемых машин рассматривается под лупой, без внимания не остаёется даже штраф Google-автомобилю. Поэтому авария с фатальным исходом сразу была выделена информационными СМИ. Возможно, она доставит немало проблем с Tesla: компания рассматривает вопрос отзыва машин, которые могут попасть в аналогичную аварию. Учитывая, что...
 
Server Muradasilov:

What kind of fish?

How much beer does she need?!
 
Walerij75:
How much beer does it take?!
I don't know, I haven't tried :)
 
Server Muradasilov:
I haven't tried it :)
Yeah... I wish I could dry up a wobbler like that and take it to the cottage for a week with a tank of beer :)
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