Interesting and Humour - page 3112
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herring king, if memory serves.
Maxim Kuznetsov
Vitalii Ananev
Both were right
Maxim Kuznetsov
Vitalii Ananev
Both were right
What kind of fish?
oops, already answered that.
it's edible, by the way.
What kind of fish?
How much beer does it take?!
I haven't tried it :)