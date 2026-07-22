Interesting and Humour - page 3271
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They were happy, they wanted to thank the Chinese for a good and free Expert Advisor.
And it turned out that Brother was not even a brother (as in the song "Brother or not a brother, happy or not happy. Sit down with me at the table, and pour yourself a cup of tea. And if you're my brother, cut the cake quick").
Plum Brother.
:)
This is impossible to prove as there are real practical examples -- when an EA is "flipped" its profitability readings have improved.
Trading one way (say, on the signal/trend) is one strategy. Trading the other way (against the signal / trend) is a different strategy.
Just because one strategy is losing does not mean that the other strategy will also be losing.
I meant, if there is a report, then by the report you can calculate the profit on the flip.
And don't tell tales. Swapping buy and sell signals is not the same as mirroring an EA.
He has named it "Brat" (probably after the indicator called "Brat 2").
Finished up to the last sentence:
"That's it, I hope you enjoyed what you read."
I think there'll be applause, comments like "Thank you", questions about settings.
But no!
The first comment is just a picture (no report, no nothing):
And the second comment - just one word with an exclamation point in big letters from another usher: "GOOD!"
The Chinese don't like Poles :)
And there's nothing to ban them, and I can't delete two comments (one with a picture, the other with "GOOD").
That's how to troll - one picture (from any plum advisor), and the next post just one word - GOOD!
No pages of flooding, no clearing up ... nothing ... You can do that to any article ...
:)
...
The Chinese don't like Poles :)
...
What was the point?
In this article, we will consider the arguments of the Chinese marketing managers who tried to prove that a Forex trading robot is a losing one.
I don't remember that thread anymore (and it wasn't our forum either). There were also threads here about the impossibility to get a profitable EA simply by flipping it.
By the way, the EA there is serious, and in the description the author's story about himself: "I've been a forex trader for many years. Sometimes I'm still trading ... The main reason of writing this article is that I don't like to sit at my desk all day ..." and so many paragraphs of text as a big article. So as a result, the author got the first comment on his big description-article as
"... the effect is not very good ..." with a picture of a plum, and the next one he wrote in big letters GOOD! , probably referring to the title of the advisor "Brother".
Brother's the one who's plumed ...
And the Chinese are not to be trusted :)
The proof is very simple, the spread, swaps and if there are commissions will not give profits from a flip. All I'm saying is that I haven't seen a flush like that yet.
If an EA is consistently losing with an average loss trade greater than the spread and the number of losing trades is greater than the number of profitable trades (well, this naturally follows from "consistently losing") - a profitable EA will give a flip.
It's as easy as bumping a squirrel against a pine tree.
If an EA is consistently losing with an average loss trade greater than the spread and the number of losing trades is greater than the number of profitable trades (well, this naturally follows from "consistently losing") - a profitable EA will give a flip.
It's as simple as squirrel bashing against a pine tree.