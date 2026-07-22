Interesting and Humour - page 869
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I don' t want our Natasha and Marina to get offended when the ministers call otters by their names and they respond :))
Don't call it in or there'll be a lot of free food.
:)
It's Monday again...
It would be interesting to see the full ToR :)
It would be interesting to see the full ToR :)
The customer is clearly too late.
Such a script has long been created, otherwise how to explain the fact that the vast majority on the forex market is losing?
;)
http://www.sleepcycle.com/howitworks.html
"The ladies are already lying down and waxing"
"Such a diamond and in such muck!"
"Two birds with two rabbits, 1961.