Interesting and Humour - page 869

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FAQ:
I don' t want our Natasha and Marina to get offended when the ministers call otters by their names and they respond :))

Don't call it in or there'll be a lot of free food.

:)

 

It's Monday again...

 
 
the website of the Sverdlovsk Oblast traffic police department confirmed that the tanks had been engaged to deal with the consequences of the snowfall. The department assures that the tracked course of the engineering vehicles was fitted with rubberized tracks that prevent damage to the road surface.According to experts, such snow clearing can be "golden".According to the technical specifications the fuel consumption of the T-72 tank per 100 km on a dry dirt road is from 300 to 450 litres of diesel.
 

It would be interesting to see the full ToR :)

 
Od_Team:

It would be interesting to see the full ToR :)

The customer is clearly too late.

Such a script has long been created, otherwise how to explain the fact that the vast majority on the forex market is losing?

;)

 

"The ladies are already lying down and waxing"
"Such a diamond and in such muck!"

"Two birds with two rabbits, 1961.

 
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