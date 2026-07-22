Interesting and Humour - page 2056
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Because of these iPhones people don't communicate with each other, it was like before!
That's disgusting, that's disgusting (c)
That's how you do it.
I don't remember the author
Can't remember the author
Russian artist Vladimir Yurievich Zhdanov
Russian artist Vladimir Yurievich Zhdanov
Amazing, he is a contemporary, almost the same age as his countryman.
http://vladimirzhdanov.com/
prices http://www.art-vernissage.ru/index.php?section_ID=18&page_ID=133
1 300 $
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
72 000 000 $
I don't understand shit. All right . The top picture may have no value on the international market . It awakens the senses only in the Russian middle zone and Siberia.
You can smell childhood and the scent of the countryside, the sound of dragonflies in your ears and freshly pumped milk straight from the hands of the daughter of the housekeeper...
So be it. Russia is a poor country in terms of art and the price is set at 1,300.
But what the hell can you say to the 72 million pondos down there?
Shit
1 300 $
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
72 000 000 $
I don't understand shit. All right . The top picture may have no value on the international market . It awakens the senses only in the Russian middle zone and Siberia.
You can smell childhood and the scent of the countryside, the sound of dragonflies in your ears and freshly pumped milk straight from the hands of the daughter of the housekeeper...
So be it. Russia is a poor country in terms of art and the price is set at 1,300.
But what the hell can you say to the 72 million pondos down there?
Bullshit. .
Feelings of erection, that painting will never be cheaper than 72 million.
But buying some Porsche Cayenne, or a hundred Cayenne, in seven years it will lose 70 % of its price even if nobody has driven it.
Feelings of erection, this picture will never be cheaper than 72 lakhs again.
But if you buy some Porsche Cayenne, or a hundred Cayenne, it will lose 70% of its price in seven years, even if nobody has ever driven it.
You're getting sidetracked.
The answer is - it's never going to becheaper than 72 grand.
You're getting sidetracked.
The answer is - it'snever going to be cheaper than 72 million.
Protected investments, a capitalist can never be safe with his money, it has to be invested all the time or taxes will eat it all up.
And here's a lifesaver, capital from which you don't have to pay tax, it's even cooler than an erection, it's sheer ecstasy.
Protected investments, a capitalist can never be safe with his money, it has to be invested all the time or taxes will eat it all up.
And here is a life-saving break, the capital on which you do not have to pay tax, it is even cooler than an erection, it is the sheer ecstasy.
Investments are a consequence. They are not the consequence. Paintings, philately, antiques, all have a primary value, a value based on artistic value and then, as a consequence, speculative and investment value.
Where is the artistic value?
Paintings by Rembrandt have a lasting artistic value. And then everything else as a consequence.
This is gluconate.
Even the bitcoins have value based on trust and the fact that they are accepted for payment by shops and now (since yesterday) by game developers for social networks. Although, bitcoins are not secured and are not connected with the balances of countries.