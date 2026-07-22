Interesting and Humour - page 4086
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http://m.ngnovoros.ru//exclusive/view/24-10-2016-vstupil-v-silu-zakon-o-chipirovanii-domashnih-jivotnyh-skolko-stoit-chip-i-gde-ego-ustanovit-oktyabr-2016
I wonder how much it would cost to chip big grape snails?
I'm moderating a post in the English section now, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti-- does that sound right?
And me, man... Sergey Golubev ...
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Good night.
I'm moderating a post in the English section, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti. Sound good?
And me... Sergey Golubev ...
------------------
Have a good night.
Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?
I'm moderating a post in the English section now, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti-- does that sound right?
And me, man... Sergey Golubev ...
------------------
Good night.
Gray, you're there already demented completely))))) Normal Russian name! You're a normal kid!
Who's in charge of the moderators? Guys, save Seryoga. Put him on the Russian line))))
Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?
Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?
Yeah, with a last name like that, a true European.)
Yes, with a surname like that, a true European.)
http://m.ngnovoros.ru//exclusive/view/24-10-2016-vstupil-v-silu-zakon-o-chipirovanii-domashnih-jivotnyh-skolko-stoit-chip-i-gde-ego-ustanovit-oktyabr-2016
I wonder how much it will cost to chip the big grape snails ?
Will they be chipped as well ?