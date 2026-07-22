Interesting and Humour - page 4086

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http://m.ngnovoros.ru//exclusive/view/24-10-2016-vstupil-v-silu-zakon-o-chipirovanii-domashnih-jivotnyh-skolko-stoit-chip-i-gde-ego-ustanovit-oktyabr-2016



I wonder how much it would cost to chip big grape snails?

Вступил в силу закон о чипировании домашних животных: сколько стоит чип и где его установить? / Наша Газета Новороссийск - новости Новороссийска
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Теперь мы должны чипировать своих домашних питомцев. Для чего это нужно, и как это будет работать? Разбираемся с НАШЕЙ.
 

I'm moderating a post in the English section now, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti-- does that sound right?

And me, man... Sergey Golubev ...

------------------

Good night.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I'm moderating a post in the English section, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti. Sound good?

And me... Sergey Golubev ...

------------------

Have a good night.

Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?

 
Sergey Golubev:

I'm moderating a post in the English section now, that's the man's name:
Alfredo Antonetti-- does that sound right?

And me, man... Sergey Golubev ...

------------------

Good night.

Gray, you're there already demented completely))))) Normal Russian name! You're a normal kid!

Who's in charge of the moderators? Guys, save Seryoga. Put him on the Russian line))))

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?

)))
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Don't worry. Do you want us to call you Serhedo Golubetti?

Yeah, with a last name like that, a true European.)


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Yes, with a surname like that, a true European.)


That's what life has brought the Russian people over there ... they don't consider us apaches anymore ... if you remember the time before the revolution, Russian guys ranked very highly there ... well, we were screwed at all times ... Stalin really managed to hold out, but it was their great depression ... which they got out thanks to the war and our gold. They got out of it again thanks to the war and our gold... and we had to sacrifice a lot of people for it... and now we'd be a billion strong, maybe even ahead of the Chinese, if the party had said it was necessary...))
 
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Yuriy Zaytsev:

http://m.ngnovoros.ru//exclusive/view/24-10-2016-vstupil-v-silu-zakon-o-chipirovanii-domashnih-jivotnyh-skolko-stoit-chip-i-gde-ego-ustanovit-oktyabr-2016



I wonder how much it will cost to chip the big grape snails ?


Will they be chipped as well ?


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