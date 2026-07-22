Interesting and Humour - page 3171

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Denis Sartakov:
And a wife without a husband is a woodpecker without a nest.
 

On 30 July, American extreme skydiver Luke Aikins jumped without a parachute from a height of 7.6 kilometres.
After two minutes of free fall, he landed on a net that was stretched above the ground at the height of a 20-storey building.
Luke Aikins became the first person in the world to do this.


 
 

Good morning


 
https://rg.ru/2016/07/31/video-ekstremal-sovershil-pryzhok-bez-parashiuta-s-vysoty-76-kilometra.html
Видео: экстремал совершил прыжок без парашюта с высоты 7,6 километра
Видео: экстремал совершил прыжок без парашюта с высоты 7,6 километра
  • 2016.07.31
  • rg.ru
В Youtube появилась запись прыжка, который американский парашютист и бейсджампер Люк Айкинс совершил без парашюта с рекордной высоты 7,6 километра (25 тысяч футов). О подготовке к прыжку было объявлено еще год назад. Наибольшую сложность представляла разработка системы приземления. В итоге сеть натянули над землей на высоте 20-этажного дома. Ее...
 

Cheburashka, the main character of national animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html

Чебурашке исполнилось 50 лет
Чебурашке исполнилось 50 лет
  • 2016.01.27
  • rg.ru
Он был выведен в книжке Эдуарда Успенского ровно полвека назад, в 66-м, а 45 лет назад, в 71-м, на экраны вышел мультфильм, названный по имени его главного героя. - Чебурашку я придумал в 28 лет, - вспоминает Успенский. - Книжку напечатали с большим трудом, ее считали вредной, говорили, что друзей надо искать на работе, а не по объявлению. Даже...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Cheburashka, the main character of national animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html

So the crocodile is already 100.
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Cheburashka, the main character of domestic animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html

In honour of the wonderful Cheburashka's 50th birthday, I propose an amnesty for all those banned.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
In honour of the wonderful Cheburashka's 50th birthday, I suggest that all those banned be granted an amnesty.

On the contrary, to let loose and ban 50 more forum members.

I think I've written that before. It's bad enough when a person remembers something that didn't happen.)

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