Interesting and Humour - page 3171
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On 30 July, American extreme skydiver Luke Aikins jumped without a parachute from a height of 7.6 kilometres.
After two minutes of free fall, he landed on a net that was stretched above the ground at the height of a 20-storey building.
Luke Aikins became the first person in the world to do this.
Good morning
https://rg.ru/2016/07/31/video-ekstremal-sovershil-pryzhok-bez-parashiuta-s-vysoty-76-kilometra.html
Cheburashka, the main character of national animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html
Cheburashka, the main character of national animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html
Cheburashka, the main character of domestic animation, has turned 50. https://rg.ru/2016/01/28/cheburashka.html
In honour of the wonderful Cheburashka's 50th birthday, I suggest that all those banned be granted an amnesty.
On the contrary, to let loose and ban 50 more forum members.
I think I've written that before. It's bad enough when a person remembers something that didn't happen.)