Interesting and Humour - page 1874

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Yoschik:
That face wouldn't fit in any human shoe.
Well... Got some valenki - what's wrong with a closet?
 

Thank you Yoschik

 
artmedia70:
So... ...there's valenki - what's not to store?
Valenki's a thing.
 
newdigital:

Thank you Yoschik

Always. Got a cat? )
 

a cat died ... last November ... was a big one ... 16 kilos ... Our TV even filmed it ... and then went to sleep and died. And here where I am now (Amara Hotel) - the cats - the sea ... Germans walk around, but they don't understand Russian or English. So you can just ignore them. Just cats and me... I'll be home in 4 days ... They gave me frogs for lunch... That's life.

I'm writing from my tablet. Somebody here started a thread about windows 8 on a tablet... It's fine with mt5.

 
newdigital:
the cat died... last November... He was big... 16 kilos ... Our TV even filmed it ... and then went to sleep and died. And here where I am now (Amara Hotel) - the cats - the sea ... Germans walk around, but they don't understand Russian or English. So you can just ignore them. Just cats and me... I'll be home in 4 days... They gave me frogs for lunch... That's life...

Oh, sorry.

Our cat died a year and a half ago, we got a kitten, but my mother-in-law privatized it.

They are friends with the dog when we go to visit, they guard the dacha together from cats and dogs of strangers.

 
Integer:
You'd all better line up, take off your shorts and stand up like a cunt, more clearly demonstrating how willing you are to do anything.
Fuck you. Dima.
 

I'm a cat person and a dog person ... I don't have enough living space to feel sorry for them all ...

Actually - how well they've adapted (to be fed and loved) ... I can't do that...

 
Yoschik:
Always. Got a cat? )
 
Yoschik:
Fuck you. Dima.
Instead of laughing at pensioners, if you're such a hero, find a gang meeting in your town, go there and spit in the head's face.
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