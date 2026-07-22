Interesting and Humour - page 1874
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That face wouldn't fit in any human shoe.
Thank you Yoschik
So... ...there's valenki - what's not to store?
Thank you Yoschik
a cat died ... last November ... was a big one ... 16 kilos ... Our TV even filmed it ... and then went to sleep and died. And here where I am now (Amara Hotel) - the cats - the sea ... Germans walk around, but they don't understand Russian or English. So you can just ignore them. Just cats and me... I'll be home in 4 days ... They gave me frogs for lunch... That's life.
I'm writing from my tablet. Somebody here started a thread about windows 8 on a tablet... It's fine with mt5.
the cat died... last November... He was big... 16 kilos ... Our TV even filmed it ... and then went to sleep and died. And here where I am now (Amara Hotel) - the cats - the sea ... Germans walk around, but they don't understand Russian or English. So you can just ignore them. Just cats and me... I'll be home in 4 days... They gave me frogs for lunch... That's life...
Oh, sorry.
Our cat died a year and a half ago, we got a kitten, but my mother-in-law privatized it.
They are friends with the dog when we go to visit, they guard the dacha together from cats and dogs of strangers.
You'd all better line up, take off your shorts and stand up like a cunt, more clearly demonstrating how willing you are to do anything.
I'm a cat person and a dog person ... I don't have enough living space to feel sorry for them all ...
Actually - how well they've adapted (to be fed and loved) ... I can't do that...
Always. Got a cat? )
Fuck you. Dima.