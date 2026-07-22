Interesting and Humour - page 4115
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Here's another branch of mine -https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/174805
And I started it in 2005 on tsd - and now the branch is here (the first post was shifted and replaced by an earlier one, so the topic starter changed).
That is, there are two branches in English like this :
Traders joking, the beginning(started in 2005.10)
и
Traders J oking (beginning in 2012.12).
------------
And this branch where we are now (and which you are defending) is old and with a trashy one-shot content ...
Really, you don't have to listen to me here - I don't delete humour threads.
Here's another branch of mine -https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/174805
And I started it in 2005 on tsd - and now the branch is here (the first post was shifted and replaced by an earlier one, so the topic starter changed).
That is, there are two branches in English like this :
Traders joking, the beginning(started in 2005.10)
и
Traders J oking (beginning in 2012.12).
------------
And this branch where we are now (and which you are defending) is old and with a trashy one-shot content ...
Really, you don't have to listen to me here - I don't delete humour threads.
Here's another branch of mine --https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/174805.
And I started it in 2005 on tsd - and now a branch here (the first post was shifted and replaced by an earlier one, so the topic starter changed).
That is, there are two branches in English like this :
Traders joking, the beginning(started in 2005.10)
и
Traders J oking (beginning in 2012.12).
------------
And this branch where we are now (and which you are defending) is old and with a trashy one-shot content ...
Really, you don't have to listen to me here - I don't delete humour threads.
So go to your own threads and do whatever you want.
Why did you come to our old, good thread -- to talk trash about it? And with the status of "moderator" talk about deleting the thread?
You don't go into someone else's house with your own mouth.
So go to your own threads and do whatever you want.
Why did you come to our old, good thread -- to talk trash about it? And with the status of "moderator" talk about deleting the thread?
You don't go into someone else's monastery with your own mouth.
Forgot the proverbs...
That's it, last post and I'm out.
----------------
Russian proverbs and sayings in scientific language
and there are many more proverbs at the link (not relevant to the discussion, just humour).
I've got a humour thread there in the English section (978 pages of posts) similar to this one https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/217284.
That's where I often... I'm just here for a little while.
And this thread (where we are now) is still alive ... for a long time ...
That is, the thread you created in 2005 has 978 pages -- and our humor thread, which you prophesy has been deleted since 2011, has 4133 pages.
Now, it's slowly dawning on me why you're "running around" here. You're not a saboteur, are you?
You once told me what you were doing at the UN. If I remember correctly: Destroying economies. Or did I forget? [Found this post of yours where you introduce yourself as a secessionist.]
Spill it. What are your goals and objectives in this resource? Answer options: a) Destruction, b) Sluggish development, c) Creation?