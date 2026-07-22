Interesting and Humour - page 29
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the third point is impossible. he wants a guarantee.
it's like a child's playground.
the third point is impossible. he wants a guarantee.
It's like a child's playground.
The family is lucky to have a counsellor.
Ahh. What a beauty. I bet you're getting a lot of suitors.
And they're doing it all for us, for us men.
roach attacking
It was easier to strangle them quietly
Laquisha Bird was travelling on a train from Auckland to Portland in what is known as the "silent car", which is specially designed for passengers who want to sleep during the journey. Lakisha, 39, continued talking despite repeated requests from other passengers to shut up. The woman was tolerated for 16 hours - all the while talking on her mobile phone. She ignored other passengers' requests to shut up and when approached by the train company she started a row with them, Segodnya-news reported, citing The Telegraph.com.au. At the nearest stop, the woman was thrown off the train and arrested for disturbing the peace. She kept her mobile phone with her.