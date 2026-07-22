Interesting and Humour - page 242
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Shuvalov Igor Ivanovich - Wiki article
Until this article is edited (it will be done) - I am posting a screenshot with my marking in red:
P.S. Already edited.
Shuvalov Igor Ivanovich - Wiki article
Until this article is edited (it will be) - I'm posting a screenshot with my marking in red:
Already edited. :(
P.S. Already edited.
It is not yet complete. See at the end of the list of "achievements". :
In December 2011, the US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed Shuvalov's involvement "in $319 million in acquisitions in the United States, as well as a $119 million loan to Shuvalov for this purpose at an astronomical 40% per annum"[4].
In March 2012, the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that Igor Shuvalov's family had purchased approximately $18 million worth of shares inGazprom through Sevenkey, a company registered in the Bahamas[5]. Two days later, Alexei Navalny published copies of documents on his blog showing that tens of millions of dollars had been transferred to Shuvalov's company account from companies that Navalny claims belong to billionaires Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov[6].
The Czech organization For Integration and Migration has made a video against discrimination against Ukrainian domestic workers. Ukrainska Pravda reports about it.
In the video, a young Czech man shouts at a Ukrainian cleaning lady who seems to him to have misplaced papers on his desk. When he tells her that because of this he won't get the work done in time, she takes a pen and solves some mathematical problem for him. At the end of the video it is reported that the housekeeper is a Ukrainian named Lyuba Hrygorenko, who has worked as a maths teacher in Lviv for 8 years. The video ends with the question: "Czechs, do you know who cleans your house?