Interesting and Humour - page 3365
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Is the one who drowned a good sailor?
The one who drowned and did not drown is usually a good sailor, the one who drowned is usually a former sailor :-)
Well, is there a positive correlation between the quantity drowned and the quality of the drowned?
Well, is there a positive correlation between the quantity drowned and the quality of the drowned?
I learned in general about such things and why they are needed - last night, when the main computer crashed with all indicators, Metatrader, templates, Expert Advisors ... I had to reinstall Windows, and now I only have Internet Explorer...
That is - passwords to sites remained (as they are in LastPass addon), there is only Internet Explorer and nothing else (no Skype, no chrome ... nothing ...). Yesterday I was posting charts in English, trading USD/CAD pair by NewsTrader Expert Advisor on the news ... none of it anymore ... like another life began ...
It would take God forbid a week to recover. Good thing I didn't throw away an old computer with XP back in the day.
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So - if MK made webstorage for storing files (passwords to MT4/MT5, indicators, templates, advisors) with access from a profile (and from a profile - to any computer), at first free, and then even for a fee (like Asus WebStorage for example) - I would not get upset. And now I have learnt so many new things, like OneDrive - hanging there on my desktop ... It's a load of crap... and now it's really useful...
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"Do not disconnect your computer until this process is complete."
5 out of 146.
So after rolling back to winds 8 I have to download all about 200 updates (since last night's update) and only then will I be allowed to update to 8.1, where another night to update ... And only then will I install a clean Metatrader ...
Indicators and the like can and, as it turned out, need to be stored in the Storage(Storage operation - MQL5 Storage - MetaEditor). As for synchronization of chart templates and profiles, I've been asking for a long time:synchronization of terminals on two computers- this is really not enough.
That is, if we make good user webstorage (one year free, then paid, like Asus WebStorage, with synchronization on all computers incl. phones and tablets) - for authorized users here (who has name and surname instead of nickname for example) - then there would be no problems: just buy a new tablet for example, download everything from storige incl. logins and passwords for Metatrader, and all ...
Without that it's just a pain ... Rollback to an earlier version of Windows is possible (to save at least something), and then trawl through their branches of 100 or 500 pages, looking for indicators that have posted themselves with templates ...
It would be good if MK would make storage like Microsoft OneDrive, or like Asus WebStorage (I like this one better for its functionality and freedom of choice, etc.). For example, this Asus WebStorage is free for two years, then a small fee per year.
I learned in general about such things and why they are needed - last night, when the main computer crashed with all indicators, Metatrader, templates, Expert Advisors ... I had to reinstall Windows, and now I only have Internet Explorer...
That is - passwords to sites remained (as they are in LastPass addon), there is only Internet Explorer and nothing else (no Skype, no chrome ... nothing ...). Yesterday I was posting charts in English, trading USD/CAD pair by NewsTrader Expert Advisor on the news ... none of it anymore ... like another life began ...
It would take God forbid a week to recover. Good thing I didn't throw away an old computer with XP back in the day.
---------------
So - if MK made webstorage for storing files (passwords to MT4/MT5, indicators, templates, advisors) with access from a profile (and from a profile - to any computer), at first free, and then even for a fee (like Asus WebStorage for example) - I would not get upset. And now I have learnt so many new things, like OneDrive - hanging there on my desktop ... It's a load of crap... and now it's really useful...
--------------
"Do not disconnect the computer until this process is complete."
5 of 146
So after rolling back to winds 8 I have to download all about 200 updates (since last night's update), and only then will I be allowed to update to 8.1, where another night to update ... And only then will I install a clean Metatrader ...
It's been a long time since I heard anything like that.
In the old days, if a programmer sometimes explained a failure of the software development plan by a computer crash, which happened several times a day, the bosses made sure that this reason would never be mentioned.
PS.
We buy an external disk of a couple of terabytes, Acronis, make a sector-by-sector copy of C: just after installation, update Windows to its current state, put the minimum and again make a sector-by-sector copy. Then install everything and run Acronis to regularly copy changes to the drive(s). The funny thing is that the computer never crashes after that, but you sleep easy as the toad doesn't show up for 200 quid.
...
PS.
Buy an external drive of a couple of terabytes, Acronis, do a sector copy of C: immediately after installation, update Windows to its current state, install the minimum and do a sector copy again. Then install everything and run Acronis to regularly copy changes to the drive(s). The funny thing is that the computer never crashes after that, but you sleep well, as the toad doesn't show up for 200 quid.
Somehow you have to buy a lot: an external drive +
Although the recovery speed solution is definitely very fast.