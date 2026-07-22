Interesting and Humour - page 524
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What a mess we've come to! Even dogs mimic bears now! It's an outrage! )))
What the hell with it, the bear...
Ohhhh! That dance is a work of art. The whole plot is composed. A complete interconnection between the participants. ))
I've even thought of a way to complement it. )) A light show still needs to be added and all participants are hooked up to cords at the back that can pull them up. Each participant has a remote control and everyone can control their own flights. If you combine all this, you get something crazy. I think soon we'll see that because if I have such an idea, it means that someone else has it and these people have probably already translate it into reality. )))
P.S. And maybe even have done similar, I just have not seen. If anyone has seen it, send me the link. )))
What the hell with it, the bear...
Your ugly post insults bears, advocates violence and cruelty, and incites interspecies discord.
In the Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Krasnodar (96 Gavrilova str., Krasnodar) filed and accepted (in. ¹ 24/6213 from 22. 08. 2012) statement.
Attached to the application screenshots and a link to your post. According to the law the logs with the list of your IP addresses will be received from the site owner within 10 days.
Find a good lawyer.
Your ugly post insults bears, advocates violence and cruelty, and incites interspecies discord.
The Krasnodar Department of Internal Affairs (96 Gavrilova str.) submitted and accepted a complaint (out. № 24/6213 from 22. 08. 2012).
Attached to the application screenshots and a link to your post. According to the law the logs with the list of your IP addresses will be received from the site owner within 10 days.
Find a good lawyer.
Your ugly post insults bears, advocates violence and cruelty, and incites interspecies discord.
The Krasnodar Department of Internal Affairs (96 Gavrilova str.) submitted and accepted a complaint (out. № 24/6213 from 22. 08. 2012).
Attached to the application screenshots and a link to your post. According to the law the logs with the list of your IP addresses will be received from the site owner within 10 days.
Get a good lawyer.
Mischek , file a complaint for this beast as well. See other crimes too...
p.s. last 20 sec, better not look....
Eh Manov, Manov (((.
But a diplomatic conflict is brewing
Your ugly post insults bears, advocates violence and cruelty, and incites interspecies discord.
The Krasnodar Department of Internal Affairs (96 Gavrilova str.) submitted and accepted a complaint (out. № 24/6213 from 22. 08. 2012).
Attached to the application screenshots and a link to your post. According to the law the logs with the list of your IP addresses will be received from the site owner within 10 days.
Find a good lawyer.
In the "location" column, WHAT did you write?