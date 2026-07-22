Interesting and Humour - page 932

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peripatetikos:
(This is bullshit.) Can't they tell the difference between a bank building and a hospital?) Does semen and pudding taste the same?)
it's all in the hat :)
 
peripatetikos:
Do semen and pudding taste the same?)
I don't know, I haven't tried it :)))
 
Contender:

Three years ago at a baptism, my facial muscles cramped up sideways when diving. and the next time it was warm outside (+5 degrees) I was diving like in summer.
 

Live photos

Have to look in full size

 

Volcanic lightning

You have to watch it in full size

 
i_logic:
It's a binge! https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page937#comment_425803

Looked it over. Deleted.

 
 
Mischek:
...

Where have you been for ages? ))
 

 
tol64:
Where have you been for ages? ))
Mm... probably on holiday.)
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