Interesting and Humour - page 932
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(This is bullshit.) Can't they tell the difference between a bank building and a hospital?) Does semen and pudding taste the same?)
Do semen and pudding taste the same?)
Live photos
Have to look in full size
Volcanic lightning
You have to watch it in full size
It's a binge! https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page937#comment_425803
Looked it over. Deleted.
...
Where have you been for ages? ))