Interesting and Humour - page 2172
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Last year, Facebook hired 330 hackers from around the world. They needed to find vulnerabilities on the social network. Facebook spent $1.5 million on their research, according to the company's report. The leaders in the number of bugs found were representatives of Russia, Brazil, the US and India.
The Russians found 38 bugs over a year. Facebook paid on average $4 thousand for each of them. The total amount of remuneration of Russians exceeded $150 thousand. Competitors from other countries found more bugs. Hackers from Brazil found 53 (about $200,000), specialists from India found 136 ($184,000), and their colleagues from the United States found 92 ($209,000). The Russians and Brazilians have found fewer bugs, but their discoveries have been more significant. "They are finding things that we cannot detect," says Facebook security expert Alex Rice.
Read full story:http://top.rbc.ru/economics/04/04/2014/915834.shtml
The wires should pull the poles to the left ... is there a hook in the stick held by the men on the ground?
Today I discovered a new feature of MetaEditir.
Today I discovered a new feature of MetaEditir.
She might want to cry ...
Today I discovered a new feature of MetaEditir.
Great!
Except that if you click on the constructor's declaration, the process is slowed down by a context menu offering a choice to go to the class header or constructor's implementation.