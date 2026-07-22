Interesting and Humour - page 1842
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You, on the other hand, tell us as a resident.
What to tell you specifically?
Specific questions - specific answers.
P.S. Did you look at the IP as a moderator?
What to tell you specifically?
Specific questions - specific answers.
Are you a troll?
No.
Are you Russian?
And your cat?
He's the most Russian you'll ever see. Kicks doors open. He takes my cigarettes away. He takes the sausage out of my sandwiches with his paw. Russian, that's for sure.
No, I get that he built you.
His face doesn't look like ours.
No, I get that he built you.
His face doesn't look like ours.
He's not our face.