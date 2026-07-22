Interesting and Humour - page 1842

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FAQ:
You, on the other hand, tell us as a resident.

What to tell you specifically?

Specific questions - specific answers.

P.S. Did you look at the IP as a moderator?

 
Apexer:

What to tell you specifically?

Specific questions - specific answers.

Are you a troll?
[Deleted]  
artmedia70:
Are you a troll?
No.
 
Apexer:
No.
Are you Russian?
 
artmedia70:
Are you Russian?
And your kitty?
 
 
 
Yoschik:
And your cat?
The most Russian you'll ever see. Kicks doors open. Takes my cigarettes away from me. Takes the sausage right out of my sandwiches with his paw. Russian for sure.
 
artmedia70:
He's the most Russian you'll ever see. Kicks doors open. He takes my cigarettes away. He takes the sausage out of my sandwiches with his paw. Russian, that's for sure.

No, I get that he built you.

His face doesn't look like ours.

 
Yoschik:

No, I get that he built you.

His face doesn't look like ours.

He's not our face.


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