Interesting and Humour - page 4372

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Maxim Dmitrievsky:


hilarious

stylishly listenable... what's it like out there, the bot swinging?)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:


hilarious

I'm not. It's a load of crap, not a music video.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:
extra cho...
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
extra cho...

Deleted. Somebody's still playing with dolls, can't grow up.

 
trading psychology
 

An ordinary Chinese song ... young chinese singer... but it feels like a man who can't walk - but no, he can!
And can !(does not apply to me, just so understood from his clip - it is not in the song as I understand it a little there ...) -


[Deleted]  
Ilnur Khasanov:
stylishly listenable... what's up, are the bots getting pumped?)

wow! :) bots should be advertised to get pumped, haven't done it yet.

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Saprykin:
I'm not. It's a load of crap, not a music video.

It's okay to like something like that, you have to be an extraordinary person at least.

 

Have you ever tried marrying a café clerk... somewhere in France, for example?
See what you can get out of it -


 
Sergey Golubev:

Have you ever tried marrying a café clerk... somewhere in France, for example?
See what you can get out of it -


All Chinese waitresses live in houses like this? 🤔 Give me two!
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