Interesting and Humour - page 4372
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hilarious
hilarious
extra cho...
Deleted. Somebody's still playing with dolls, can't grow up.
An ordinary Chinese song ... young chinese singer... but it feels like a man who can't walk - but no, he can!
And can !(does not apply to me, just so understood from his clip - it is not in the song as I understand it a little there ...) -
stylishly listenable... what's up, are the bots getting pumped?)
wow! :) bots should be advertised to get pumped, haven't done it yet.
I'm not. It's a load of crap, not a music video.
It's okay to like something like that, you have to be an extraordinary person at least.
Have you ever tried marrying a café clerk... somewhere in France, for example?
See what you can get out of it -
Have you ever tried marrying a café clerk... somewhere in France, for example?
See what you can get out of it -