Interesting and Humour - page 1227
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Mischek:
Карлин жлоб и пошляк .
Not the worst stand-up comedian.
The bear is back, and I wondered how long he'd been gone. )
You must've had some cognac for bravery.)
(and don't you feel too bad going back to the one you sent away?) )))
SZZU: if you told the man to fuck off, why did you come here again ... you a clawed fucker?
The bear is back, and I wondered how long he'd been gone. )
You must've had some cognac for your bravado.)
(and don't you feel too bad going back to the one you sent away?) )))
SZZU: if you told the man to fuck off, why did you come here again ... you a clawed fucker?
Ah, asshole. And you're here. Why'd you forget the thread? It's pathetic.
Fuck you, I don't post here anymore, purely because I don't want to be around anyone who doesn't mind and who can get on the same page with them.)