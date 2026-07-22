Interesting and Humour - page 1227

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Mischek:

Best of Web 4

WOW !
 

 
ProstoTak:
Carlin is a cheapskate .
 

Mischek:
Карлин жлоб и пошляк .

Not the worst stand-up comedian.
 
ProstoTak:
Not the worst stand-up comedian.
Yeah, there's probably worse.
 
 
 

The bear is back, and I wondered how long he'd been gone. )

You must've had some cognac for bravery.)

(and don't you feel too bad going back to the one you sent away?) )))

SZZU: if you told the man to fuck off, why did you come here again ... you a clawed fucker?

 
sanyooooook:

The bear is back, and I wondered how long he'd been gone. )

You must've had some cognac for your bravado.)

(and don't you feel too bad going back to the one you sent away?) )))

SZZU: if you told the man to fuck off, why did you come here again ... you a clawed fucker?

Ah, asshole. You're here too. Why did you forget the branch? It's pathetic.
 
Mischek:
Ah, asshole. And you're here. Why'd you forget the thread? It's pathetic.

Fuck you, I don't post here anymore, purely because I don't want to be around anyone who doesn't mind and who can get on the same page with them.)

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