Interesting and Humour - page 2258
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
This is global news, success for the country ... and the customer has made demands on the search engine, and voiced them (see about aprons).
News? Success? It's just another pisspot))
Google rules. They should at least reach Yandex which sucks in comparison with Google.
does anyone have this satellite open?
it's clear. recognise the country from the photo.
News? Success? It's a scam).
Google rules. They should at least get as far as Yandex, which sucks in comparison with Google.
It says so. I don't know how true it is, I google it.
Today Russia is one of the few large markets (along with China and South Korea) where the leadership remains with the domestic internet search.According to LiveInternet, Yandex had a 62% share of the Russian search market in April 2014, with Google at 27.6% and Mail.ru at 7.7%.
Russia has launched an advertising-free state search engine called Sputnik.
The satellite can only be used by the russians now.
It looks like the satellite comes with a firewall, in the best traditions of the soviet Union. ha ha.
newdigital:
Reindeer dumpling
only russians can use the satellite now.
it looks like the satellite comes with a firewall, in the best traditions of the soviet Union. ha ha.