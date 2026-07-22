Interesting and Humour - page 2258

New comment
 
newdigital:

This is global news, success for the country ... and the customer has made demands on the search engine, and voiced them (see about aprons).

News? Success? It's just another pisspot))

Google rules. They should at least reach Yandex which sucks in comparison with Google.

 
C-4:

(schoolgirls, my ass.)
 
sergeev:
does anyone have this satellite open?
It does not open from Ukraine.
 

it's clear. recognise the country from the photo.

 
 
TheXpert:

News? Success? It's a scam).

Google rules. They should at least get as far as Yandex, which sucks in comparison with Google.

It says so. I don't know how true it is, I google it.

Today Russia is one of the few large markets (along with China and South Korea) where the leadership remains with the domestic internet search.

According to LiveInternet, Yandex had a 62% share of the Russian search market in April 2014, with Google at 27.6% and Mail.ru at 7.7%.


В России запустили государственный поисковик без рекламы ”Спутник”
В России запустили государственный поисковик без рекламы ”Спутник”
  • www.rbc.ru
Сегодня "Ростелеком" представил государственный интернет-поисковик "Спутник" (sputnik.ru). Презентация бета-версии продукта состоялась на Петербургском экономическом форуме в присутствии бывшего министра связи и массовых коммуникаций Игоря Щеголева. По словам главы по разработке продукта Sputnik.ru Михаила Козлова, в первый год работы в...
 
tol64:

Russia has launched an advertising-free state search engine called Sputnik.

The satellite can only be used by the russians now.

It looks like the satellite comes with a firewall, in the best traditions of the soviet Union. ha ha.

 

newdigital:

Reindeer dumpling


Integer will love it
 
 
sergeev:

only russians can use the satellite now.

it looks like the satellite comes with a firewall, in the best traditions of the soviet Union. ha ha.

"Beta product launch" so to speak.
1...225122522253225422552256225722582259226022612262226322642265...4979
New comment