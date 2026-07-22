Interesting and Humour - page 2951
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The problem from the 10th grade Olympiad. Who can do it?
Where did Drozdov go?
The answer seems to be a)
c - doesn't fit, as there are two forensic officers.
d - doesn't fit, because Voronin's nephew is married to Sinitsyn's sister, so Voronin is the oldest, which makes him a patrolman.
That leaves a) and b).
The brother of the investigator's wife is Zhuravlev, and CSI has no brothers and sisters, so Zhuravlev is the driver.
That leaves a)
The answer seems to be a)
c - doesn't fit, as there are two forensic officers.
d - doesn't fit, because Voronin's nephew is married to Sinitsyn's sister, so Voronin is the oldest, which makes him a patrolman.
That leaves a) and b).
The brother of the investigator's wife is Zhuravlev, and CSI has no brothers and sisters, so Zhuravlev is the driver.
That leaves a)
Nah. Sort of a "d" (of the available). /* The age of the nephew and sister is unknown.
The investigator is older than his wife's brother. That is to say, married.
And Sinitsyn is unmarried. So "a" doesn't fit.
Actually option "b" does not fit for this reason either. (Completed: and the criminal has no brothers or sisters, and Zhuravlev's sister is kind of a sister.)
Option "c" does not fit, because the investigator is older than his wife's brother Zhuravlev, and the patrolman is the oldest of the four.
That leaves option "d".
Dina Paches:
That leaves option d.
What about Drozdov? Maybe he turned out to be a criminal. ))))))
Who knows... ))) It was also because of Voronin-Drozdov who made a note in the beginning, that on the basis of what was available.
-Vladimir, your $2 billion has been found!
You can get drunk anywhere. But you can only eat at a woman's house!
- Luba, have you cheated on me?
- Kolya, please, what kind of cheating, he only has 8 cm - it's nothing.
Who knows... ))) Including because of Voronin-Drozdova made a note at the beginning, that based on what is available.
the problem is solvable=)
These were given in Soviet times at maths olympiads from 5th to 8th grade. (so what if Drozdova and Voronin made a mistake).