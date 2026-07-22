Interesting and Humour - page 3775

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Was at a job interview at the company today. The manager gave me a laptop and said: "See if you can sell it to me... ". Well, I took the laptop and left. When I got home the manager called me and started screaming hysterically, "Get my laptop back immediately! " I said, "200 quid and it's yours... "

 
 
 

A Trader and an Analyst meet in a lift.

The trader tells the analyst:

- Well, can you at least tell me now whether it's up or down?

 
 
 

Countryside pond. Author: barabashkakvn.

Countryside pond

 

Our people have already been promised so much and still not enough!

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Countryside pond. Author: barabashkakvn.


that's not enough)

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