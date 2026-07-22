Interesting and Humour - page 4934
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Nostalgia?))
By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)
By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)
Tap water was still safe to drink back then.
Back then, tap water was still safe to drink.
Because there was no other
By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)
That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre cans
That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre jars
Because there wasn't another one.
How could there be no other? There were springs, wells.
That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre jars.
Always have been.
Always have been.
Cans?
The drunks were always taking them away.
And in the flats, too.