Interesting and Humour - page 4934

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:
Nostalgia?))
 
Alexey Viktorov #:
Nostalgia?))

By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)

Tap water was still safe to drink back then.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

Back then, tap water was still safe to drink.

Because there was no other

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)

That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre cans

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre jars

There were glasses. But perhaps it depended on the region.
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

Because there wasn't another one.

How could there be no other? There were springs, wells.

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

That's a lie - there were never any glasses. At most there were one or two half-litre jars.

Always have been.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

Always have been.

Cans?
The drunks were always taking them away.

And in the flats, too.

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