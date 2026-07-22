Interesting and Humour - page 569
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No . The president is doing all sorts of shows that his analysts think the majority should like. Analysts are far removed from reality and more and more often the shows look like set-ups.
He already flewhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum
A hang glider with dual controls, like in a driving school with pedals by an instructor, all basic controls are at hand of a co-pilot (Instructor), to steer a hang glider in the air - not a big mind, there is even such a trick when riding - "to give the handle to a passenger" - he even if he really wants - can do nothing terrible, can only steer a little right - left, a little hill down, a little hill up....
But taking off and landing, no one will be able to do it from the first time, especially from the first seat....
The one with the mask took off and landed...
A perfectly safe stunt...
Something about power is getting farther and farther away from reality.
A hang glider with dual control, like in a driving school with pedals by an instructor, all basic controls are at hand of a co-pilot (Instructor), to steer a hang glider in the air - it does not take much intelligence, there is even such a trick during hang gliding - "to give the handle to a passenger" - he even if he really wants - can do nothing terrible, can only steer a little right - left, a little hill down, a little hill up....
But taking off and landing, no one will be able to do it from the first time, especially from the first seat....
The one with the mask took off and landed...
A perfectly safe stunt...
On his way to the APEC summit, President Putin will visit the Yamal peninsula and participate in the rescue of a rare species of crane, the Siberian Crane.
Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed Vladimir Putin's intentions to lead the flock and the fact that the head of state had been practising hang-gliding beforehand.
Pilot-instructor Arseniy Gritskevich said that an ordinary person needs at least six months of training to learn how to fly a hang glider: 20 hours of theory, 15 hours in the air, but then not to abuse and fly up to 2 hours per day. However, the Russian leader has experience of piloting a fighter jet, bomber and firefighter as well as successfully flying other vehicles.
The Red Booked Cranes, on the other hand, are not able to cope on their own. The Flight of Hope project involves rearing them in the Oka Biosphere Reserve in Ryazan Oblast, transporting them to the village of Kushevat on Yamal, training them there and then migrating to Central Asia for wintering along a pre-calculated route under the guidance of an experienced pilot.
"The pilot's role is that of pack leader. He shows the route of the flight," says Yuri Markin, director of the reserve, meaningfully waiting in Kushevat for Putin, who can be stopped only by bad weather.
"According to Vedomosti, the idea of reintroducing cranes to the wild using hang-gliders originated in the United States in 2001. Scientists in the Russian Federation adopted the American experience and developed the "Flight of Hope".
In 2012, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was included in the funding, which helped speed up the project. Money for the project is also provided by the Oka Nature Reserve, the All-Russian Research Institute for Nature Conservation and Itera - from private companies. The American version of such a project costs $3 million a year.
Putin is preparing to evacuate Russia by all available means, including a hang glider and cranes.