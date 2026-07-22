Interesting and Humour - page 925

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snowman:

Maybe, but her leg looks bigger than mine (43).

I'm thinking it's because the light is so low and the leg is stretched out.

And the ceilings... I wouldn't bend over there. Yeah, the picture's weird. They say they are wearing clothes that are very traditional and worn on traditional holidays (if anyone in their cities celebrates that ...), but they certainly do not cook food in them (it's like cooking in some kind of museum attire). Source - popzone.asia
 

I've been to similar interiors there in general. Similar interiors are everywhere - from a Russian restaurant in Phnom Penh to private houses. But I have never seen tall Cambodian women (taller than 174 cm). Japanese women are tall and often (at least I've seen them often). Very strange Baltic women ...

In fact, someone said that people mutate

 
newdigital:

Lunch time


She's got a good leg :)
 
Integer:
She's got a good leg :)

from the heart )))))))))))))))

that's how a photojab can be set up ))))

 
Contender:
I recommend watching the 2007 film Man from Planet Earth.
It's a great film. It was a nice diversion. )
[Deleted]  
Integer:
She's got a good foot:)
But a shoe, like Cinderella's, is easy to find).
 

Artist Sun Wengang (孙文刚)

 
I posted something (text in Chinese) in Chinese mql4 yesterday - can't find who replied ... :) Actually, all the language sub-portals need to be linked together somehow ...
 
newdigital:
I posted something (text in Chinese) in Chinese mql4 yesterday - can't find who replied ... :) Actually, all the language sub-portals have to be linked together somehow ...
Are there any moves around the world to finally switch to one language for communication? It's so uncomfortable. There are only crutches (translators in 100 languages). We should all switch to English, for example.
 
tol64:
Are there any movements in the world towards finally switching to one language for communication? It's so inconvenient. There are only crutches around (translators for 100 languages). We should all switch to English, for example.

And Zadornov claims that all languages are descended from Russian.

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