Interesting and Humour - page 108
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Guess what the girl's job is
Guess what the girl's job is
A programmer as a sysadmin as a trader? sysprogrammer :))
- Do you have any activated charcoal?
- No, but you can activate it by texting the word "charcoal" to 0808.
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Leha! Why so sad?
- My wife got AIDS... I was just kidding, guys. Why are you all so pale?
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Thursday is better than Sunday. Because Sunday is Monday tomorrow and Thursday is Friday.
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Finding white powder from her grandson, Grandma thought it was flour and made pancakes out of it. The Pancake Day has not stopped for three weeks.
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Guess what the girl's job is
Financial broker, AKB Zenit, Chelyabinsk.
22 years old, married.
Financial broker
Hopes were dashed in an instant... Just like that, I ruined everything...))
))
There's a girl with a birch paddle below, maybe she'll do?
))
There's a girl with a birch paddle below, maybe she'll do?
))
There's a girl with a birch paddle below, maybe she'll do?
Bears riding a bicycle, and a cat behind them backwards (Art. 213 "Hooliganism")
And behind them mosquitoes On a balloon (art. 211 "Stealing an aircraft"; article Violation of the rules of international flights)
And behind them crayfish on a lame dog (art. 245 "Cruelty to animals")
They drive and laugh, chew gingerbread (art. 212 Mass riot; art. 264 Infringement of rules of road traffic and operation of vehicles)
The wolves ate each other out of fright (Article 110 Attempted suicide)
Poor crocodile swallowed a toad (Article 107 Murder committed in a state of passion)
And the hippopotamus said to crocodiles and whales: Whoever is not afraid of the Evil One and fights the beast I will give him two frogs and a fir cone (art. 291 Bribe-giving; art. 280 Public calls for extremist activity)
We are not afraid of your giant, we are afraid of him with our teeth, we are afraid of him with our fangs, we are afraid of him with our hooves! And in a cheerful group, the beasts rushed into battle. (Art. 279 Armed rebellion; Art. 282.1 Organization of an extremist association)