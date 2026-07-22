Interesting and Humour - page 318
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Mischek:
It's funny, for some reason I was reminded of Zadornov, who always called Americans "stupid..." Apparently ordinary Americans are as naive as B. Akunin and S. Parkhomenko: if those in power showed their true face in the form of open police lawlessness and almost absolute control of the media, in the form of mass dismissals of mayors and governors, etc., who failed in the elections...
And the methods of dealing with dissenters have not changed in the last 20 years: if you have something to take away, they will take away your business, if you don't wise up, get ready for London...
http://top.rbc.ru/society/13/05/2012/650134.shtml
According to the press-service of the Main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Moscow, officers of the licence-permit service of Moscow police during examination of private security company "AB PANTAN" Ltd. (part of OSB "Oskord" owned by the deputy of the State Duma G.Gudkov), carried out in connection with the applications of citizens, revealed violations that relate to the storage of service weapons.
When Mayakovsky started writing poetry in a staircase, other poets accused him of cheating. Poets were paid line by line at the time, and Mayakovsky was paid more than anyone else for stagecraft.
When Dumas wrote The Three Musketeers, the contract with the publisher stipulated line-by-line payment for the manuscript. To increase his royalties, Dumas invented for Athos a servant named Grimaud, who spoke and answered all questions exclusively in one-syllable, mostly "Yes" "No". The Adventures of the Musketeers "Twenty Years Later" was already paid by word of mouth, and Grimaud became a little more talkative.
In some places, profanity.