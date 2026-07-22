Interesting and Humour - page 3288

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СанСаныч Фоменко:
Reincarnation of politicians with slogans for the collapse of the USSR. How familiar everything is!

San Sanych - I mean that nothing has changed.

In Soviet times people went to Moscow for goods and sausages and a better life, but now they go there for work and a better life as well.

Think about it, almost 10% of the population of Russia live in Moscow.

And Moscow is still expanding :-)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

San Sanych - I mean that nothing has changed.

In Soviet times people went to Moscow for goods and sausages and a better life, but now they go there for work and a better life as well.

Think about it: Moscow is home to almost 10% of Russia's population.

And Moscow is still expanding :-)

In Russia the donor regions are not only Moscow. So there is half-truth in this video. And as usual from half-truths a big, and from experience, disastrous policy is made.
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:
In Russia, the donor regions are not just Moscow. So there is half-truth in the video. And as usual the half-truth makes a big, and from experience, disastrous policy.
Which regions, specifically? What are you talking about, anyway?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Which regions, specifically? What are you talking about anyway?
Googling, sorting out budget transfers, not trying to start a political showdown by posting election posters of provocateurs.
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:
Googling, sorting out budget transfers, rather than trying to start a political showdown by posting election posters of provocateurs.
I can manage google on my own. Explain what you wrote.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

My favourite phrase at the end of a conversation with a manager in Moscow or St. Petersburg!

I HEARD YOU!

You get the feeling that if you are not told this at the end of the conversation, then no one has heard you or even listened to you -)))

there is such a thing in moscow russian .....
 

Oscar Claude Monet.

French painter (1840-1926), landscape, portrait, still life, and one of the founders of Impressionism.



http://www.izuminki.com/2012/06/09/sad-kloda-mone/




Сад Клода Моне
Сад Клода Моне
  • 2009.06.01
  • www.izuminki.com
В 80 километрах к северу от Парижа расположено живописное местечко Живерни (Giverny). Сюда совершают паломничество сотни тысяч туристов со всего мира, сотни тысяч людей, которые неравнодушны к прекрасному. Здесь в течение сорока трех лет жил и творил художник-импрессионист Клод Моне. В 1883 художник купил в этой деревушке дом, где поселился...
 


Yuriy Zaytsev:

Moscow and St. Petersburg managers' favourite phrase at the end of a conversation...

I HEARD YOU!

I get the feeling that if you weren't told that at the end of the conversation, no one heard you or even listened to you -)))

You're a great communicator:

there is such a thing in moscow russian .....

So the following idea will be correct, if at the end of a conversation with a manager from Moscow or St. Petersburg you are not told this cherished phrase, end the conversation with the phrase - YOU HEAR ME?)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

So it is a good idea that if at the end of a conversation with a manager in St Petersburg or Moscow you are not told that phrase, end the conversation with the phrase - DID YOU HEAR ME?)

No. That means they hear you.
 
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