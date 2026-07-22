Interesting and Humour - page 3288
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Reincarnation of politicians with slogans for the collapse of the USSR. How familiar everything is!
San Sanych - I mean that nothing has changed.
In Soviet times people went to Moscow for goods and sausages and a better life, but now they go there for work and a better life as well.
Think about it, almost 10% of the population of Russia live in Moscow.
And Moscow is still expanding :-)
San Sanych - I mean that nothing has changed.
In Soviet times people went to Moscow for goods and sausages and a better life, but now they go there for work and a better life as well.
Think about it: Moscow is home to almost 10% of Russia's population.
And Moscow is still expanding :-)
In Russia, the donor regions are not just Moscow. So there is half-truth in the video. And as usual the half-truth makes a big, and from experience, disastrous policy.
Which regions, specifically? What are you talking about anyway?
Googling, sorting out budget transfers, rather than trying to start a political showdown by posting election posters of provocateurs.
My favourite phrase at the end of a conversation with a manager in Moscow or St. Petersburg!
I HEARD YOU!
You get the feeling that if you are not told this at the end of the conversation, then no one has heard you or even listened to you -)))
Oscar Claude Monet.
French painter (1840-1926), landscape, portrait, still life, and one of the founders of Impressionism.
http://www.izuminki.com/2012/06/09/sad-kloda-mone/
Moscow and St. Petersburg managers' favourite phrase at the end of a conversation...
I HEARD YOU!
I get the feeling that if you weren't told that at the end of the conversation, no one heard you or even listened to you -)))
You're a great communicator:there is such a thing in moscow russian .....
So the following idea will be correct, if at the end of a conversation with a manager from Moscow or St. Petersburg you are not told this cherished phrase, end the conversation with the phrase - YOU HEAR ME?)
So it is a good idea that if at the end of a conversation with a manager in St Petersburg or Moscow you are not told that phrase, end the conversation with the phrase - DID YOU HEAR ME?)