Interesting and Humour - page 4887
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People know how to choose a solid nickname))
People know how to find a solid NICK))
That's a good name for a cat.
His record is a sentence of 847 words.
His record is a sentence of 847 words.
Pelevin has a story consisting of a single sentence of about three thousand words)
Pelevin has a story consisting of one sentence with about three thousand words)
In 150 years no one will even remember Pelevin
In 150 years no one will even remember Pelevin
Let's see, I think Pelevin will be remembered, after all, the honour and conscience of modern Russian post-metamodernism, différance and deconstruction...
150 years from now, no one will even remember Pelevin.
it's not just everyone who can look forward to tomorrow.
The hairdresser
Knots to remember
About the wonders of Sber)) Now I got a text message saying that I had been charged 2,500 rubles for some kind of service. I called and found out that it was a charge for some kind of service package. In 2017, the bank gave me a card, some kind of Golden Premium, and it was connected to some package of services. The card wasn't just thrown away, but after about 3-6 months (or maybe a year, can't remember:)? I went to the bank and closed that card's account - honestly liquidated the card, wrote a statement. And then suddenly... for services on a card that doesn't exist...