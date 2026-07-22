Interesting and Humour - page 4341

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just a sign on the fence...


 
Denis Sartakov:

just writing on the fence...


I smell a ban hanging over you ;)))

 
Unicornis:

I smell a ban hanging over you ;)))

You don't have a gut feeling. It happens. I forget what it's called.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

My gut doesn't have a gut. It happens. I forget what it's called.

As long as our hearts are alive for honour,
My friend, let us dedicate to our Motherland
Our souls' beautiful impulses!
Comrade, have faith: It will rise,
The star of enchanting happiness,
Russia will awaken from sleep,
Andour names will be writtenon the wreckage of autocracy
!


 

Well, you can't do without Mikhail Yuryevich, then we'll think of Vissarion, Herzen, Dobroliubov...


 

and the years go by, go by, go by, don't want to go back...


 

all ! forgive me god for not daring to say what i think !


 
Алексей Тарабанов:

My gut doesn't have a gut. It happens. I forget what it's called.

That's what it's called.

 
Denis Sartakov:

everybody ! god forgive me for not daring to say what i think !


Denis Sartakov:

and the years go by, go by, go by, don't want to go back...


looks like it was cognac ?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
I guess it was the cognac?
Second day, no sleep.
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