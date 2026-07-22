Interesting and Humour - page 4468
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It's easier with you .... https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUoQVRrG2VM
Do bees or ants have baddies too? The drones are not bad, let's be so cautious in our assertion.
It's easier with you .... https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUoQVRrG2VM
Oh great, Jungian analysis, super.
At all times ideology has been divided by a line into supporters and opponents. Black and white. The good and the bad.
Even if the ideology of the state changes, the composition of supporters and opponents does not change strictly to the opposite, but is divided into a different composition. 25% of each group will remain in the previous composition. For me the prime example is Nevzorov. Always against everybody and everything, except horses).
There is a great example when the formation of mythology has been built (among other things) on local conflicts between a group of tribes - this is Avestan/Iranian and Aryan/Hindu mythologies where the devas and asuras (ahurs), two opposing camps of gods/demons have mirror-opposite coloring, the Avestans - Zoroastrians have asuras as devils and the devas are evil demons, But among Hindus vice versa virgins are positive and asuras are negative, and the mythology also reflects historical episodes of some victories over demonized "strangers" (for example the Rigveda demonizes southern peoples of India and Sri-Lanka) and that bellicose dualism includes conceptual foundations of philosophy, confrontations of elements, matter and spirit, old gods and new gods etc.д. And it is also funny how it turns out that the Indo-European root "deiwos" at different times and in different peoples is both god and devil - Latin Deus, Greek Theos, Slavic Div/Dievos, Germanic Tiwar, even Greek Zeus - it means "deivos" = sky/heaven, and simultaneously Devil, Daemon, Diaus are all Divas=demons and here we get still such a profound opposition between the attitudinal forces of reality itself - between Chaos and Cosmos or as revealing sides of a single god in its different realisations, but only their labelling in a particular case depends on the point of view where the conventional "our" and the conventional "enemies" are. Thus, the heroic epic is also linked to cosmogonic myth. It is quite natural that at different times nations and religious groups have attributed and attribute to themselves the role of a true warrior of the catechonic type, whose mission is not a local conflict but rises to cosmic proportions (saving the world)...
Do bees or ants have baddies too? The druthers are not bad, let's be so cautious in our assertion.
Usually, when there's a ke$$ analysis --- stocks go down in value,)) ( it's time to buy )
Usually when there's a ke$$ analysis --- stocks go down in value ,) ( it's time to buy )
You're dirty, Antoshkin.
Put that swear words away.
Do bees or ants have baddies too? Trumpets aren't bad, let's be so cautious in asserting it.
They don't know they can do that.
And by the way, ant queens don't have a sweet life either, they only do it once in their whole life and then they give birth for 15 years.
They don't know you can do that.
And by the way, ant queens don't have a sweet life either, they only do it once in their whole life and then give birth for 15 years.
Supporting the slipper theme)