Interesting and Humour - page 3668
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If you suddenly have nothing to do at the weekend
Go to the countryside, they said, where you can play in the fresh air...
This is called a 'horizontal lift'. It is said to be more difficult to operate and costly to maintain, and slows down passenger boarding/disembarking times.
What's so complicated... the train arrived - the photo elements or reed switch activated - the doors opened, even with a delay until the train stops, drove off - they closed... of course it's better to put a super-duper sophisticated robot or our grail to BUY-SELL... that no one can figure out the code... )))
You think so, while experts after several years of operation of this design have come to the conclusion that it's difficult and expensive to maintain all the mechanisms and electronics.
It's +2 outside and it's snowing wet. So much for spring.
I'm looking forward to some sunshine.