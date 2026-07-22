Interesting and Humour - page 81

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In, out, out, now back in.

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Russian users will be able to accept funds into PayPal accounts

http://ria.ru/science/20111012/456759585.html

 
Mischek:

In, out, out, now back in.

_______________________________________________________________________

Russian users will be able to accept funds into PayPal accounts

http://ria.ru/science/20111012/456759585.html

I think we (in retaliation to them) need to enter the WTO, then exit, then re-enter... By the time they figure out what we are doing to them, we will have time to join NATO ...
 
Lizar:
I think we (in retaliation to them) need to enter the WTO, then exit, then re-enter... By the time they figure out what we are doing to them, we will have time to join NATO ...
In order to get out of the WTO, we must somehow, perhaps unnoticeably, enter it first.)
 
 

How to banish trolls

Focus your gaze on the point in the centre, after a while the troll will disappear.

 
You don't have to focus... He'll scramble on his own :-)
 
Karlson:
You don't have to focus... He runs away on his own :-)
So someone else is focusing at that moment.
 
Mischek:
So someone else is focusing at this point
)))) And I fell for it and thought, what the hell. )))
 
Mischek:
So someone else is focusing at that moment.
Yeah, that's the moment I was looking at.
 

Of particular interest are the instruments traded on the newswire

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