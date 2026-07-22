Interesting and Humour - page 81
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In, out, out, now back in.
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Russian users will be able to accept funds into PayPal accounts
http://ria.ru/science/20111012/456759585.html
In, out, out, now back in.
_______________________________________________________________________
Russian users will be able to accept funds into PayPal accounts
http://ria.ru/science/20111012/456759585.html
I think we (in retaliation to them) need to enter the WTO, then exit, then re-enter... By the time they figure out what we are doing to them, we will have time to join NATO ...
How to banish trolls
Focus your gaze on the point in the centre, after a while the troll will disappear.
You don't have to focus... He runs away on his own :-)
So someone else is focusing at this point
So someone else is focusing at that moment.
Of particular interest are the instruments traded on the newswire