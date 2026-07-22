Interesting and Humour - page 783
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The sound and the light and the oxygen.
Have you people fallen asleep?
People!!!
( Granit77
Is it colder in St. Petersburg than in Moscow?
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Photos that rocked the world in 2012
Another great picture. 100% photo. It looks like a picture.
It's summer there, it's peak today.
I don't drive here. Or not a rider. I lived in a tent for half a month at -42. Fun, but now I don't like cold weather.)
It's summer there, it's peak today.
I don't drive here. Or not a rider. I lived in a tent at -42 for half a month. Fun, but now I don't like cold weather.)
Even too brown at times...