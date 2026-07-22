Interesting and Humour - page 582

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Integer:

Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything)

The technology just hasn't caught up with it yet.


 
TheXpert:

Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything).

The technology just hasn't caught up yet.

Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)

 
TheXpert:

Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything).

The technology just hasn't caught up yet.

Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)

 
Integer:

Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)

Or maybe technology is just the goat. :)
 
 

There's already been a picture, but the caption just killed me.

 
Mischek:
How was the kebab in the mountains? Where are the pictures?
 
moskitman:

Komarov, Komarov. You're not Komarov. You're Tragladite. Probably ate you right off the skewers.
 
 
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