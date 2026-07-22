Interesting and Humour - page 582
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything)
The technology just hasn't caught up with it yet.
Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything).
The technology just hasn't caught up yet.
Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)
Oh yes, the wheeled option is undoubtedly the best (sarcasm if anything).
The technology just hasn't caught up yet.
Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)
Taki didn't make it to the technology and the goat ran away:)
There's already been a picture, but the caption just killed me.
How was the kebab in the mountains? Where are the pictures?