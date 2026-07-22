Interesting and Humour - page 3391

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По миграции. У нас обстановка лучше чем у вас. Положительное сальдо, все такое.

You should at least look at some figures. The Russian Federation has had a positive migration balance throughout the post-Soviet period (more people enter than leave every year), and for the last 3 years there has been a positive natural increase as well. Any statements about some kind of flight from here are simply ridiculous.

But somehow, among my close acquaintances there are about ten people who left for a better life. Poland, Germany, Sweden, America, Australia, the Czech Republic. Not a single one to Russia, although there is one close by. I know Russians who have moved to Belarus.

All with higher education, all highly qualified specialists in their fields.
Well, the guys could well overestimate themselves, couldn't they? Probably cleaning toilets somewhere nowadays.

There is a problem, I admit. It has to do with the fact that we're all trying to fit into the global system, open markets, WTO and all that. There is no incentive to locate high-tech production inside. We need to make it so that "it is 6-7 times more profitable to drive a Lada than a Toyota". Against the backdrop of all these events, maybe we will get smarter.
 
cryptomaniac
 

https://ria.ru/culture/20161106/1480734095.html

Foreign actors/actresses seem to have a fashionable way of acquiring Russian citizenship.

So much for the natural population inflow in Russia.

Орнелла Мути хочет получить российское гражданство
Орнелла Мути хочет получить российское гражданство
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 6 ноя — РИА Новости. Итальянская актриса Орнелла Мути является резидентом РФ и готовит документы для получения российского гражданства, рассказал РИА Новости актер Александр Ревва, в чьем клипе снялась Мути. "Орнелла Мути уже является резидентом РФ и готовит документы для получения российского гражданства, о чем она рассказала сегодня...
 

https://ria.ru/spravka/20161103/1480639633.html

Известные иностранцы, получившие российское гражданство
Известные иностранцы, получившие российское гражданство
  • ria.ru
3 ноября 2016 года президент РФ подписал указ о приеме в российское гражданство американского актера и продюсера Стивена Сигала. Его дед по отцовской линии родился в одном из регионов России, а затем в первой половине XX века перебрался в США. В поисках своих корней актер побывал в Калмыкии, Туве и Якутии. Сигал говорит, что ему нравится...
 
Сигал говорит, что ему нравится богатая российская культура и что хотел бы проводить в России несколько месяцев в году.
A new fashion trend is being observed. It has become fashionable to get citizenship in preferred holiday destinations
 

I see that for some there is nothing but the West. Well, let's have a look. I have not been lazy and collected migration statistics for the US and EU countries for 2015. The original source is here http://www.gks.ru/bgd/regl/b16_107/Main.htm.

Country
Number of those who arrived in Russia, persons
Number of departures from Russia, peopleMigration increase, pers.
USA
1084
1610
-526
Australia
122
187
-65
Belgium
136
97
39
Bulgaria
392
297
95
United Kingdom
273
429
-156
Hungary
58
55
3
Germany
3976
4531
-555
Greece
557
291
266
Denmark
21
73
-52
Ireland
26
25
1
Spain
279
411
-132
Italy
425
534
-109
Cyprus
118
72
46
Latvia
1533
946
587
Lithuania
790
604
186
Luxembourg
-
-
-
Malta
10
24
-14
Netherlands
106
158
-52
Poland
194
135
59
Portugal
45
65
-20
Romania
44
38
6
Slovakia
27
42
-15
Slovenia
19
41
-22
Finland
401
664
-263
France
360
398
-38
Croatia
46
39
7
Czech Republic
-
-
-
Sweden
116
161
-45
Estonia
1283
1000
283
TOTAL
12441
12927
-486

Migration growth for all countries (not just EU and US) = 245384 people.

Gentlemen, -486 people gives you grounds to make assumptions about some kind of leakage? That's ridiculous compared to 245,000 people.

 
Pavlik, at least you shit in the other threads once in a while - you're really blowing your cover
 
pavlick_:

I see that for some there is nothing but the West. Well, let's have a look. I have not been lazy and collected migration statistics for the US and EU countries for 2015. The original source is here http://www.gks.ru/bgd/regl/b16_107/Main.htm.

Gentlemen, -486 people gives you grounds to make assumptions about some leakage? It's ridiculous against the background of 245 thousand people.

Ridiculous, in a forum where it is customary to think with one's head to draw such conclusions. It's the litres that count, isn't it? And what and where doesn't matter? Outflows to the U.S., Britain, Germany. The inflow from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece. Guess who is leaving and who is coming.

 
Trying to understand the mentality of Westphobes: USphobes, EUphobes. What's the point? The only thing I can think of is denial out of powerlessness of unattainability? Like Aesop's fable "The Fox and the Grapes".
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Ridiculous, in a forum where it is customary to think with your head to draw such conclusions. It's the litres that count, isn't it? And what and where doesn't matter? Outflows to the US, the UK, Germany. The inflow from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece. Guess who is leaving and who is coming.

The EU countries are in the Schengen zone, a comrade from Lithuania can safely go wherever he wants, but he goes to Russia for some reason. For the same USA, the figures are so paltry (about 600 people), that only you, probably, can draw any conclusions on their basis (against the background of 245 thousand people with a positive migration balance).
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