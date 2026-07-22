Interesting and Humour - page 3391
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По миграции. У нас обстановка лучше чем у вас. Положительное сальдо, все такое.
You should at least look at some figures. The Russian Federation has had a positive migration balance throughout the post-Soviet period (more people enter than leave every year), and for the last 3 years there has been a positive natural increase as well. Any statements about some kind of flight from here are simply ridiculous.
All with higher education, all highly qualified specialists in their fields.
There is a problem, I admit. It has to do with the fact that we're all trying to fit into the global system, open markets, WTO and all that. There is no incentive to locate high-tech production inside. We need to make it so that "it is 6-7 times more profitable to drive a Lada than a Toyota". Against the backdrop of all these events, maybe we will get smarter.
https://ria.ru/culture/20161106/1480734095.html
Foreign actors/actresses seem to have a fashionable way of acquiring Russian citizenship.
So much for the natural population inflow in Russia.
https://ria.ru/spravka/20161103/1480639633.html
I see that for some there is nothing but the West. Well, let's have a look. I have not been lazy and collected migration statistics for the US and EU countries for 2015. The original source is here http://www.gks.ru/bgd/regl/b16_107/Main.htm.
Migration growth for all countries (not just EU and US) = 245384 people.
Gentlemen, -486 people gives you grounds to make assumptions about some kind of leakage? That's ridiculous compared to 245,000 people.
I see that for some there is nothing but the West. Well, let's have a look. I have not been lazy and collected migration statistics for the US and EU countries for 2015. The original source is here http://www.gks.ru/bgd/regl/b16_107/Main.htm.
Gentlemen, -486 people gives you grounds to make assumptions about some leakage? It's ridiculous against the background of 245 thousand people.
Ridiculous, in a forum where it is customary to think with one's head to draw such conclusions. It's the litres that count, isn't it? And what and where doesn't matter? Outflows to the U.S., Britain, Germany. The inflow from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece. Guess who is leaving and who is coming.
Ridiculous, in a forum where it is customary to think with your head to draw such conclusions. It's the litres that count, isn't it? And what and where doesn't matter? Outflows to the US, the UK, Germany. The inflow from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Greece. Guess who is leaving and who is coming.