Interesting and Humour - page 2902

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Alexey Volchanskiy:

The wife sends her programmer husband to the shop and says, "Buy a loaf of sausage, and if you have eggs, get a dozen.

The husband in the shop, - do you have eggs?

- Yes, I do.

- Then give me ten loaves of sausage.

It's an anecdote, just like me. My wife and I used to have a lot of conflicts about it, until she got used to it.
 
Vitalii Ananev:
That's an anecdote about me. My wife and I used to have a lot of conflicts about it, until she got used to it.
There was an article on the website called "Introduction to Fuzzy Logic". It's a good title for a woman's thinking ))
 
 

"I'm watching the movie Excellence. That's the limit of programming. When are we going to get to that point? The movie says that artificial intelligence has traded in the stock exchanges with huge profits."

Alexander Ivanov, 2016.02.14 13:41

 

Astrakhan, late nineteenth to early twentieth century

 
Karputov Vladimir:

"...When are we going to achieve this...?"


It all depends on the idea.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The wife sends her programmer husband to the shop and says, "Buy a loaf of sausage, and if you have eggs, get a dozen.

The husband in the shop, - do you have eggs?

- Yes, I do.

- Then give me ten loaves of sausage.

Vitalii Ananev:
The joke is just about me. I used to have frequent conflicts with my wife, until she got used to it.

A programmer needs a clearer algorithm.


A techno task for a trip to the shop!

 

Odessa. USSR. USSR. Summer 1982.

 

 

An unusual traffic light that gave residents a lot of positive emotions on a cold morning!

Good morning!

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