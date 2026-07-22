Interesting and Humour - page 2983
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0.0001 bit is ~5 cents
The roads have not been repaired, but the mate has been banned...
How do you drive now?!!!
Learn a foreign language.
Today I went to the service, just for that. I took it off there.
*
The basic meaning is conveyed through the variable names, and they are in English. So the declaration is in a foreign language.
In Russian it would be like this:
if(nujna_rabota && est_opit){ goto: Stork }
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The process is uneven and contradictory with an elusive pattern.