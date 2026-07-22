The process is uneven and contradictory with an elusive pattern.

Interesting and Humour - page 2983

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
0.0001 bit is ~5 cents
That's how they are accountants reporters :)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
The roads have not been repaired, but the mate has been banned...

How do you drive now?!!!
Alexandr Saprykin:
Learn a foreign language.

Today I went to the service, just for that. I took it off there.

 
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Программисты на C — самый большой разделённый народ в мире?
Программисты на C — самый большой разделённый народ в мире?
  • geektimes.ru
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https://habrahabr.ru/company/moex/blog/282620/
Новый высокоскоростной протокол доступа на срочном рынке Московской Биржи
Новый высокоскоростной протокол доступа на срочном рынке Московской Биржи
  • habrahabr.ru
Друзья, у нас отличная новость, с этой недели Московская биржа предоставила участникам торгов на срочном рынке доступ к новому высокоскоростному торговому протоколу TWIME. Протокол приема и обработки торговых заявок TWIME расширяет возможности участников торгов и в сочетании с протоколом получения биржевой информации FAST формирует оптимальное...
 
Sergey Gridnev:
*

The basic meaning is conveyed through the variable names, and they are in English. So the declaration is in a foreign language.

In Russian it would be like this:

if(nujna_rabota && est_opit){
   goto: Stork
}
 
What a fucking great movie, "The Wolf of Wall Street."
 
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Россия может отказаться от доллара при продаже нефти
Россия может отказаться от доллара при продаже нефти
  • 2016.04.28
  • iz.ru
РФ готовится запустить собственный фьючерсный контракт на основной экспортный продукт для повышения доходов и отказа от расчета цен на нефть в долларах. Речь идет о нефти Urals, сообщает Bloomberg. Торговая площадка создается на базе Санкт-Петербургской международной товарно-сырьевой биржи (СПбМТСБ). В настоящий момент ведутся переговоры с...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.
It's all mura.
 
Server Muradasilov:
That's it, the dollar's going to double in value, at least.
 
A "literary translation" of a famous expression:

The process is uneven and contradictory with an elusive pattern.
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