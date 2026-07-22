Interesting and Humour - page 4278
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Maybe I'm confused, but I think it's economics.
After all, then, the phrase "the eurodollar fell 880 (5) points today" - politics or economics ?
I wonder if Lesha's phrase?
sex?
sexism?
politics ?
economics?
Something else...
If you read the forum, you have to delete it and block 90 % of it ?
Well, that's it!
is it politics or economics?
#Stalingulag
This is so fucking great news that I don't want to add to it...
to spoil the extraordinary beauty of the moment: oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who's been put on the US sanctions list,
has asked the government to raise utility and electricity tariffs in the Irkutsk region in order to fix his company's financial woes at the expense of the public.
financial situation of his company at the expense of the population. So, naturally, the lord lost at cards and the villeins are to blame,
they have to pay back their debts. Indeed Nastya Rybka is being fucked on a yacht by bureaucrats and billionaires, and once again ordinary Russian citizens are left without trousers.
How about that, Elon Musk?! You wouldn't think of such a thing!
How about that, Elon Musk?! You wouldn't have thought of that!
https://ria.ru/science/20180522/1521061202.html
Yeah, great, but Musk is doing it on his own.
. Indeed Nastya Rybka is being fucked on a yacht by bureaucrats and billionaires, and once again ordinary Russian citizens are left without trousers.
How about that, Elon Musk?! You wouldn't have thought of that!
I found out what Nastya Rybka is. Scary...
So the whole country was hung over on Monday and you were shrewd? )))
What's more, I didn't drink on Sunday - I was working! Free until Friday.
well, it is !
is this it ? politics or economics ?
#Stalingulag
This is so fucking great news that I don't want to add anything to it...
to spoil the extraordinary beauty of the moment: oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who's been put on the US sanctions list,
has asked the government to raise utility and electricity tariffs in the Irkutsk region in order to fix his company's financial woes at the expense of the public.
financial situation of his company at the expense of the population. So, naturally, the lord lost at cards and the villeins are to blame,
they have to pay back their debts. Indeed Nastya Rybka is being fucked on a yacht by bureaucrats and billionaires, and once again ordinary Russian citizens are left without trousers.
How about that, Elon Musk?! You wouldn't think of such a thing!
It's a construction site!
A problem for inquiring minds.
Given: D = 5.
Find numerical values of all letters. Good luck!
It turns out that your problem can be solved without the condition D = 5. It has only one solution.
It feels like there is order in the country!
Ulyanovsk traffic cop fined cows for crossing the road in the wrong place